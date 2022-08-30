Patriots’ streak of at least one undrafted free agent making initial 53-man roster continues

Schooler clearly made strong impressions after signing in May. Both showed their versatility by also contributing on special teams, taking snaps with New England’s starting kickoff coverage during the preseason.

Patriots safety Brenden Schooler and defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell made the team Tuesday, which means at least one undrafted rookie has earned a spot on coach Bill Belichick’s initial 53-man roster for 19 straight seasons.

Schooler will join captain Matthew Slater and safety Cody Davis in the specialists room, as the Patriots released cornerback Justin Bethel Tuesday. Bethel’s release seems to be a testament to the team’s belief in Schooler.

While Schooler is projected to play primarily on special teams — the Patriots are deep at safety — Mitchell showed he is a menace defensively, too. Throughout the preseason, the 6-foot-3-inch, 260-pound Mitchell pressured quarterbacks and stayed disruptive on the line of scrimmage. As a senior last season at Purdue, he forced 4 fumbles, deflected 2 passes, and registered 22 tackles, including 5½ for loss, and 4 sacks.

Tuesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for teams to finalize 53-man rosters, but more transactions are expected throughout the week.

