Youth served as 10 rookies make Patriots’ initial 53-man roster with season opener less than two weeks away

The Patriots trimmed their roster to the league maximum 53 players, though plenty of changes are still to come in the days ahead.

Youth was served Tuesday as the Patriots unveiled an initial roster that features 10 rookies, many of whom figure to be immediate contributors in all three phases of the game.

Strange will start at left guard, while Marcus Jones projects to be the punt returner and a rotational player in the secondary. Jack Jones also should see significant snaps when the Patriots go to nickel and dime packages. Strong, Hines, and Roberts provide depth.

New England also kept a streak alive with safety Brenden Schooler and defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell earning spots, making it 19 years in a row that at least one undrafted rookie has made the initial roster. Schooler and Mitchell should have significant special teams roles.

“We’ve had some very competitive players in that category this year. It seems like we usually do, but this year for sure maybe a little more than most,” coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week. “I think through the years we’ve had about as many guys as most teams have, or as some teams have, and they’re really pretty competitive with our late-round draft choices in terms of making the roster, contributions, and things like that. Again, once they get here, players are players. So, it’s not really about how they got here, or where they came from, or what they did before that. It’s about what they can do for the team and what they can do for the team this year.”

Among the series of transactions were the surprise release of veteran special teams ace Justin Bethel and running back Kevin Harris, the only member of the draft class not to make the cut.

Also released were tight ends Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol, and Jalen Wydermyer; running back J.J. Taylor; receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon, and Josh Hammond; offensive linemen James Ferentz, Yasir Durant, Kody Russey, Drew Desjarlais, Bill Murray, Arlington Hambright, and Will Sherman; defensive linemen LaBryan Ray and Jeremiah Pharms Jr.; linebackers Cameron McGrone, Harvey Langi, and Nate Wieland; cornerback Terrance Mitchell; safety Brad Hawkins; and kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

In addition, receiver Kristian Wilkerson (concussion) and defensive lineman Henry Anderson were placed on injured reserve. Unless they are released with injury settlements, their seasons are over.

Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was moved to the reserve/suspended by commissioner list. He will serve a two-game ban for an unspecified rules violation and does not count against the 53-man roster.

Some of the moves are temporary roster manipulation and players could return as soon as Wednesday if the club places a player on injured reserve (Thornton is a likely candidate) or signs a player to the practice squad.

Many of the players that received bad news on Tuesday could be right back if they clear waivers by noon Wednesday and are asked to help fill out the practice squad, which expanded to 16 under COVID rules, which have now been made permanent.

Players with four accrued seasons, known as vested veterans, are not subject to waivers and can sign right away. Bethel, Mitchell, Langi, and Ferentz fall into that category.

Humphrey, Harris, Taylor, Russell, Ferentz, Sokol, Ray, and Langi had solid summers and it’s likely the staff would like to keep working with them to develop their skills and add depth.

If the Patriots want to claim a player released by another team, they are 21st in line.

“It’s been a fun three years Pats Nation! Thanks for letting the old guy run up and down the field a little,” Bethel wrote on social media, an indication that he may not be sticking around.

With Harris and Taylor gone (at least for now), the outlook for running back Ty Montgomery, who left the preseason game against the Raiders with an ankle injury is good.

Speaking before the cuts were made public, Belichick said Tuesday the decisions “absolutely” weigh on him and his staff.

“Everybody knows what the situation is when we go into it. We have 90 players, we go to 53, [so] 37 of the 90 can’t be on the team,” he said. “… We all know that this is a production business, and it’s very competitive. When you join the National Football League, you know what that’s going to be. You’re one of 90. You have to earn a spot as one of the 53. There’s no new rules, ground rules, there’s nothing new there. The actual process is very difficult for all of us. Myself, certainly assistant coaches who have established a close relationship with their players and respect for their players because of their effort, their work ethic and commitment that they make to the team.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.