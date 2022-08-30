Red Sox pitchers can’t contain Nick Gordon, Twins in 10-5 loss

Minnesota has won five straight and is fighting hard for a playoff spot. The Sox have lost three straight and seven of nine to fall to 62-68.

The Red Sox presented the Minnesota Twins with a gift-wrapped victory on Tuesday night. Nick Gordon’s sky-scraping blast off Ryan Brasier in the fifth inning led to a 10-5 final at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — Can a sequence of events get any worse than a careless error, a walk, hitting a batter, and giving up a grand slam that sailed more than 400 feet?

With 32 games remaining, the only reasonable goal for the Red Sox is to finish .500. But that seems like too much for a team with poor pitching that’s prone to mental and physical mistakes.

The Sox at this point are fodder for contenders. They are 19-35 since July 1.

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford came into the game having allowed 20 earned runs on 28 hits over 19⅓ innings in his previous four starts.

It didn’t get much better as the rookie righthander gave up three runs in the first two innings.

Crawford got two outs in the first inning before walking Max Kepler and Jose Miranda. He then fell behind Gordon before locating a fastball over the plate that was hammered to left-center for a two-run double.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the second inning when Jake Cave homered to center field.

The Red Sox crawled back against Chris Archer, who they had not faced since Opening Day of the 2018 season when he was a member of the Pirates.

Archer retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before Alex Verdugo singled and Xander Bogaerts doubled leading off the fourth.

Rafael Devers drove a fly ball to the fence in center for a sacrifice fly. J.D. Martinez drew a walk but Trevor Story grounded into a double play.

Kiké Hernández, Reese McGuire, and Tommy Pham had consecutive singles to drive in a run in the fifth inning. With two outs, Bogaerts singled off lefty Caleb Thielbar to make it 3-3.

After Devers walked, righthander Michael Fulmer was called in to face Martinez and his first pitch was to the backstop. The Sox had the lead at 4-3.

After a long top of the inning, Crawford returned to the mound and got the first out. Carlos Correa followed with a fly ball to the gap in right. Verdugo ran it down only to have the ball pop out of his glove for an error.

Disaster followed. Crawford walked Kepler on five pitches. Four were nowhere near the plate.

With the rookie slipping, Sox manager Alex Cora went to Brasier. His first pitch hit Miranda to load the bases.

Brasier got ahead of Gordon 0 for 2 and threw a slider low that he tipped. The next pitch was a fastball that stayed up and over the plate.

Gordon launched it 416 feet to right field, the ball landing in the second deck. It was his sixth homer.

Brasier has inherited 20 runners this season and allowed 13 to score. He also has given eight home runs and has a 6.62 earned run average.

After what has been largely solid work for the Sox since 2018, Brasier could soon lose his roster spot. He has allowed 63 hits in 50⅓ innings this season, 28 for extra bases.

The Twins increased the lead to 8-4 in the sixth when Gary Sanchez homered to left field off Jeurys Familia. It was his 19th career homer off the Sox.

Verdugo doubled in a run in the seventh but was stranded at third when Devers struck out. His helmet fell off in the process, saving him the trouble of throwing it.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.