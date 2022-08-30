Wareham’s Joshua Onujiogu, who starred at Framingham State, makes Seahawks’ roster

Wareham’s Joshua Onujiogu made the Seattle Seahawks’ roster as an undrafted free agent Tuesday. The linebacker/edge rusher, who starred at Division 3 Framingham State, is 6 feet 2 inches and 252 pounds.

Joshua Onujiogu, who signed with the Seahawks in May, had game action in the preseason.

The two-time MASCAC defensive player of the year had a pre-draft visit with the Patriots, according to ESPN.

Onujiogu signed with the Seahawks in May.

“I always knew I was going to get to this point, but I also knew what it was going to take,” Onujiogu told 1420 WBMS radio in New Bedford. “That’s why I was so determined, dedicated, working out every day, studying, trying to figure out what it’s going to take to play in the NFL.”