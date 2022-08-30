Wedding guests are mistaken for LIV protesters, and a Lancaster family is ‘livid’ at the host golf club

“Livid — my husband, both of us were, and also the bride and the groom,” said Jennifer Federhen Benoit, mother of the bride. “They trespassed onto private property and broke the party up, the police did. They shook tents. They didn’t do it nicely.”

But after approximately 40 wedding guests camped out in tents in the family’s backyard woods were awakened by police Sunday morning under suspicion of being protesters of this week’s Saudi-backed golf tournament as well as trespassers, the family is seething.

The Benoit family of Lancaster was not wild about LIV Golf coming to The International to begin with.

The Benoits place responsibility for spoiling the tail end to their Saturday evening party — thrown two years after Joanna Benoit and Tyler Jacobson’s wedding during the pandemic — squarely at the feet of The International, the sprawling 36-hole property that is located mainly in Bolton.

A small section of the golf course lies in Lancaster, and after club personnel spotted tents in the woods not far from the links early Sunday morning, the club called the Bolton, not Lancaster, police.

Two Bolton police officers entered the temporary campground via the golf course rather than from the front of the Benoits’ Lancaster property, and began waking up the guests.

After a guest showed a copy of the wedding invitation to the officers and Jennifer Federhen Benoit arrived to point out the property lines, the police left and the campers packed up.

“They didn’t even call the right cops on us,” said Joanna Benoit, who along with her father spent Sunday unsuccessfully trying to reach The International’s general manager, Steve Brennan.

A welcome sign at The International was erected in advance of this week's LIV Golf event at the course. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

After asking the Lancaster police to intervene, Joanna said, she got a call from The International’s director of agronomy.

“He said they’re worried about protesters, they’re worried about security for the LIV Golf tournament, basically a lot of things that aren’t my problem,” she said. “And he wasn’t clear on the [property] lines, which worries me a lot because we were well within our property lines, and they’re still disagreeing on that.

“That’s another reason why we want to get in touch with Steve, because no one’s going away anytime soon and we really have to learn to work together. And if they’re impossible to get in touch with, we can’t.”

Brennan emailed a statement from The International to the Globe saying the incident “seems to be a simple misunderstanding” that occurred after “staff spotted tents within one of our property’s wooded areas alongside the golf course. Having no knowledge who was occupying the tents, they followed proper protocols and contacted local authorities.”

After the officers determined the tent occupants were wedding guests, “the group decided to leave voluntarily, without being asked to. It’s unfortunate that the family and their guests feel their morning was disrupted, but safety and security is our priority. The International has reached out to the Benoit family and we hope all will be resolved very soon.”

The Benoits take issue with elements of the statement, primarily The International’s belief that the tents were on club property as well as the suggestion that the club “reached out” to the family.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the Benoits said, they still had not heard directly from Brennan.

Asked about the family’s ongoing concerns, Brennan emailed a reply, with an LIV Golf media relations member copied, saying: “Unfortunately, the manner in which this situation has played out has not been conducive to constructive conversation nor resolution. We hope and expect that moment will come soon. This misunderstanding notwithstanding, we have always been a good neighbor and always will.”

The International is owned by the Fort Worth-based Escalante Group, which acquired the club out of bankruptcy in February 2021.

LIV Golf has eight events scheduled this year and plans to expand to 14 next year as it continues to siphon off PGA Tour golfers. On Tuesday morning, LIV announced that British Open winner Cameron Smith will play in Bolton.

Besides its disruptive role in the professional golf landscape, LIV has drawn notoriety because of the financial backing it receives from the $600 billion-plus PIF, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The kingdom is seen by many as a practitioner of “sportswashing” — using sports to distract from domestic problems, which in Saudi Arabia’s case include human rights abuses, war crimes against Yemen, and allegations of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi four years ago.

Jennifer Federhen Benoit described the approach of the LIV tournament as a “pretty ugly” scene for those reasons, “just the whole feeling of it; I don’t like the feeling of that happening in my backyard.”

Joanna Benoit added, “I have personal feelings about that. I’m not thrilled about it. But I really didn’t want that to be an issue with us having our wedding back there.”

Until an apology and clarification on property lines arrive, the Benoits said, their memories of a special and long-anticipated celebration are tainted.

“I’m not someone who, like, dreamed of my wedding, but it was honestly everything I could have possibly hoped for,” said Joanna Benoit. “It was perfect, and worth the wait, and on Sunday, I was so confused.

“A lot of feelings are involved, to be honest. I mean, frustrated for sure, and angry because they’re still trying to ignore it and push it to the side.

“I grew up on that property. That’s been my whole life, those woods and running around up there. I want to feel like I can comfortably be up there, and until we can resolve this property issue, I don’t know how that will happen.

“It’s a special piece of land that right now I feel like it’s been compromised.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.