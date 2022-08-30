Dutch defense minister concerned at US gun violence

PRAGUE (AP) — Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern Tuesday at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded.

"We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us.” Ollongren told The Associated Press at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague.

A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries “surrounded by family and colleagues” after the shooting early Saturday, the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday.