At MGM Music Hall, James Taylor puts on a career-spanning show with the greatest of ease

This is Taylor’s great gift and his biggest hurdle. His victories are hard-won, and the casual and easy manner that he projects in both his demeanor and his material almost strips them of the richness that they deserve. On Tuesday, the second of two nights at the just-opened, overwhelmingly multi-tiered MGM Music Hall at Fenway, he returned to the Boston concert stage with a deadpan joy, and only the slightest nod to the cause of his pandemic-related touring hiatus.

James Taylor radiates contentment. Despite (or because of) a famously troubled youth and early career marked by bouts of mental illness and addiction, he has long since settled into a state of happy gratitude. He writes songs of receiving love 10 times over. His wife and one of his sons sing with him onstage. His whole career seems to be one extended, satisfied sigh.

James Taylor (center) and his band perform at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

That tension — or lack thereof — played out in both the material and the arrangements. “Everyday” kicked things off, Buddy Holly’s delicate lullaby of open-hearted determination turned into grinning adult-contemporary pop. In “Up on the Roof,” the Drifters found escape and a moment of freedom; Taylor found laid-back relaxation. “Caroline I See You” was a Toots Thielemans-style float down a lazy river and “Only One” took the “give your love freely and often” spot traditionally held in his concerts by “Shower the People.”

And yet the songs with the most depth were the ones that acknowledged, no matter how gently, that it’s often hard to reach that point without overcoming some amount of difficulty. “You’ve Got a Friend” persevered because of the hints of darkness that its pledge of loyalty was being offered as protection from, and with its aching guitar moans and chord colorations that deviated from the already wounded recording, “Fire and Rain” was troubled instead of contented.

James Taylor performs at the second of two nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Other songs had split musical personalities that highlighted Taylor’s strengths and weaknesses. “That’s Why I’m Here,” “Walking Man,” “Carolina in My Mind” and others began with clean acoustic fingerpicking and maybe some harmonies from the five backing singers, sounding timeless before the band entered and locked into the glossy sheen of 1970s-style studio pop. Somehow, the jaunty, cut-time jazz standard “As Easy As Rolling Off a Log” came across as fresher than some songs written half a century later. And the transition from “Fire and Rain” to the good-time “How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved By You)” was a wild shift in tone.

But even when the arrangements were dated and sometimes corny, they maintained an uncluttered depth, as did Taylor’s own unquestionably earned thankfulness toward his career, his fans, and his life. It simply might have benefited his material to engage more with how and why he earned it in the first place.

JAMES TAYLOR

At MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Tuesday

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @spacecitymarc.