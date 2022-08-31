One month, so many concerts

In fact, September seems to be single-handedly trying to make up for all those live performances lost to the pandemic.

If you’re a believer in the redemptive power of live music, however, you might have your work cut out for you. Every one of your favorite touring musicians appears to be making double time on the road at the moment, and there’s a ridiculous surplus of great shows to choose from in and around Boston this month.

Welcome to Labor Day weekend, when we celebrate the American worker by logging out and kicking back for three days.

How about for starters: Aerosmith, Diana Ross, Van Morrison, Bruno Mars, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, My Chemical Romance, and the Wu-Tang Clan?

And that’s just in the first 10 days.

Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center in Newark Aug. 28. The band headlines Fenway Park Sept. 10. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

So who-all is working the stages this month?

If you’re a classic rock kind of guy, you’re in business. Besides Morrison (Sept. 3, Leader Bank Pavilion), fellow contrarian Eric Clapton (Sept. 16, TD Garden), and perennial mischief-makers Aerosmith (Sept. 8, Fenway Park), there’s Robert Plant, who has been performing a few Led Zeppelin songs with current tour mate Alison Krauss (Sept. 9, Leader Bank Pavilion), and a reunited Roxy Music, celebrating their 50th anniversary (Sept. 17, MGM Music Hall).

If you’re a Crazy Diamond — a hard-core Pink Floyd fan who got your hopes up when the surviving members of the band (minus Roger Waters) reunited earlier this year for that one-off protest song in support of Ukraine — you might have Sept. 22 circled twice on your calendar. And then marked with a few choice words.

That’s the night when Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, led by the band’s original drummer, brings its tribute to the group’s early material to the Wang Theatre at the Boch Center. It’s also the night when the Australian Pink Floyd Show, considered by some to be the world’s most impeccable tribute band, hits the stage at Leader Bank Pavilion.

Diana Ross, shown at the Glastonbury Festival in England in June, comes to the Wang Theatre Sept. 8. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

More partial to the classic Motown era? Diana Ross — yes, Miss Ross — will grace the Wang Theatre with her presence on Sept. 8.

Or maybe your thing is nostalgia for the bands of your own early MTV or grunge-era heyday. If so, we’ll see you at the B-52s’ farewell show Sept. 30 at the MGM Music Hall. Or maybe we’ll see you on Sept. 28 at the Pavement reunion at the Wang Theatre. Or the Chili Peppers on Sept. 10 at Fenway. Or New Order and the Pet Shop Boys at the Leader Bank Pavilion on Sept. 19.

Those are your parents’ bands, you say? Perhaps you’re more inclined to hit the town for Bruno Mars (MGM Music Hall, Sept. 7, Sept. 9, Sept. 11). Or Lizzo, who’s bringing her “Special” sauce to the Garden on Sept. 30. Or maybe you’re already prepping for the return of your beloved My Chemical Romance, Sept. 7-8, also at the Garden.

Lizzo closes the month with a show Sept. 30 at TD Garden. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Still riding the high horse of “Montero” while we wait for his second album, Lil Nas X takes over the MGM Music Hall on Sept. 18. Florence + the Machine hits the TD Garden on Sept. 14, and pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen headlines Roadrunner on Sept. 26.

Prefer to hang back a little? Maybe with a dose or two of irony? If that’s your bag, Courtney Barnett arrives at the House of Blues on Sept. 12, making up for a COVID postponement some months back. The National are here at Roadrunner on Sept. 22. That could be a big week for you: Father John Misty brings his wicked eye for detail to the Leader Bank Pavilion the following night.

Rosalia opens her North American tour at MGM Music Hall on Sept. 15. Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press

It could feel like the end of days at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 9. No, the Patriots do not play a certain rival quarterback’s team. That’s the day the German metal band Rammstein unleashes its legendary pyrotechnical theater on the home turf.

And you there, with the backpack. You’re more of a globalist when it comes to music. You may have already scored tickets to see Cimafunk (Brighton Music Hall, Sept. 16), the rising sensation who is reinventing Afro-Cuban music. Catalonia’s Rosalia kicks off her North American tour on Sept. 15 at the MGM Music Hall. And if you didn’t catch DakhaBrakha on their other recent visits to the area, they’re back at the Berklee Performance Center on Sept. 18, still honoring their fellow Ukrainians by spreading their unique brand of folk music around the world.

Jason Aldean hits the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sept. 17. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

New pair of cowboy boots? Jason Aldean hits the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sept. 17. If you’re looking to sample the newer country wares, might we suggest Zach Bryan at Roadrunner on Sept. 21 or the glorious Yola at Big Night Live on the same night?

Or you could save up your greenbacks to catch the Outlaw Festival at the Xfinity Center on Sept. 16. That one has Billy Strings and the Avett Brothers, but the main attraction is a fella by the name of Willie Nelson.

He’s 89 years young and just getting the hang of this whole touring thing.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.