‘Sopranos’ convention on tap for December in Los Angeles

Still worship “The Sopranos”? Feel like a trip to Los Angeles? Dec. 17 and 18, there will be an officially licensed convention for the fans of the show, which ended in 2007. The series of events will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, including panels, trivia competitions, a costume contest, autographs, and more.

Don’t be dismissive, hard-cores. There will be big names on hand, most notably show creator David Chase, who became more talkative about “The Sopranos” while he was doing the media circuit last year to promote the movie prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Also on board, so far: Edie Falco, who played Carmela; Dominic Chianese, a.k.a. Uncle Junior; Aida Turturro, who was Janice Soprano; Robert Iler, who played A.J. Soprano; Vincent Pastore, better known as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero; Federico Castelluccio, who was Furio Giunta; and David Proval, who played Richie Aprile.