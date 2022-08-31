fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘Sopranos’ convention on tap for December in Los Angeles

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated August 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
"Sopranos" creator David Chase (pictured on set in 2006) will appear at an officially licensed convention for fans of the show at the Los Angeles Convention Center Dec. 17 and 18.Diane Bondareff/AP/file

Still worship “The Sopranos”? Feel like a trip to Los Angeles? Dec. 17 and 18, there will be an officially licensed convention for the fans of the show, which ended in 2007. The series of events will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, including panels, trivia competitions, a costume contest, autographs, and more.

Don’t be dismissive, hard-cores. There will be big names on hand, most notably show creator David Chase, who became more talkative about “The Sopranos” while he was doing the media circuit last year to promote the movie prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Also on board, so far: Edie Falco, who played Carmela; Dominic Chianese, a.k.a. Uncle Junior; Aida Turturro, who was Janice Soprano; Robert Iler, who played A.J. Soprano; Vincent Pastore, better known as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero; Federico Castelluccio, who was Furio Giunta; and David Proval, who played Richie Aprile.

The show, which won 21 Emmys during its six-season run, changed TV for the better, and it continues to be celebrated by fans. Tickets are available at sopranosconvention.com.

Edie Falco (pictured in 2021) is among the cast members scheduled to attend the convention.Greg Allen/Invision/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

