Bed Bath & Beyond gets rescue loan and says it will close 150 stores

To bolster its balance sheet, Bed Bath & Beyond has secured $500 million in new financing, $375 million of which comes from a loan by the investment firm Sixth Street. The retailer had about $100 million cash on hand at the end of May.

The retailer is reducing the number of workers at its corporate offices and supply chain operations by 20 percent. It also said that it expects other layoffs related to the store closures, which are already underway and comprise about 15 percent of its overall store base.

Bed Bath & Beyond, the beleaguered home goods retailer, said on Wednesday that it planned to close 150 stores, lay off employees and slash spending as it looked to stabilize its business by revamping its operations and raising extra cash.

The funds will buy the company time for its turnaround strategy focused on increasing foot traffic and stocking its stores with more products that shoppers want to buy. It wants to recapture the market share it lost to rivals as shoppers pull back on spending. The company has about 1,000 stores.

“We are embracing a straightforward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth and delivering business returns,” Sue Gove, Bed Bath & Beyond’s interim chief executive, said in a statement.

The retailer has been weighed down by double-digit declines in sales, negative cash flow, supply chain woes, and a shift in consumers’ shopping habits away from spending on redecorating their homes at the high levels in earlier stages of the pandemic.

The chain’s financial travails have weighed on its relationships with suppliers. At other retailers, such as Toys “R” Us and Sears, soured relationships with the vendors that provide products led to understocked stores that were hard to revive.

Gove said on a call with analysts that she has personally talked with the chain’s suppliers over the past few weeks to “reset” those relationships. “It has been a very careful and close balancing act,” she said on the call.

Bed Bath & Beyond also provided a grim financial update for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Aug. 27. It said its comparable sales fell 26 percent from the year before and it recorded negative cash flow. It now expects to spend $250 million on capital expenditures this year, it said, sharply down from a previous plan of $400 million. The company said it would report its full quarterly earnings on Sept. 29.

The company’s share price fell more than 20 percent in early trading, pulled down by an announcement Wednesday that it planned to issue 12 million additional shares to raise more money, a move that takes advantage of the company being embraced by meme-stock traders in recent months. The stock has been on a wild ride this year, with rapid rises followed by equally steep declines, like the one on Wednesday.

Analysts and shoppers have felt that Bed Bath & Beyond has strayed from what once made it a major player in its industry. The company said that it would focus on national brands and emerging direct-to-consumer brands, a reversal of its emphasis on expanding its private-label business, which didn’t resonate as much with customers as it expected. It said on Wednesday it would discontinue a third of its private-label products, several of which it rolled out in the last year and a half. In some cases it will liquidate the products it wants to get rid of, send them to third-party resellers, or cancel orders from suppliers.

The company also reworked its top ranks. It eliminated the roles of chief operating officer and chief stores officer. It named new presidents for the Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuy Baby brands. The BuyBuy Baby business, which the company had considered selling, would stay part of the group, it said, as the company determined that its growth “can best be accelerated” that way.

The company is still working with an executive search firm to find a permanent chief executive, after Mark Tritton, who held the top spot since late 2019, left in June. “We are in the earliest phase of the search process and will provide an update when appropriate,” the company said.

“The most important thing to keep them afloat in the long term is added capital,” Seth Basham, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in an interview before the company announcement. Next, changing the company’s “value proposition” is crucial, he said, and “that second part is the harder part.”