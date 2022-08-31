fb-pixel Skip to main content

Inflation hits 9.1% in countries using euro currency

By The Associated PressUpdated August 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
Euro banknotes lie on a table in Munich, Germany, on March 30.Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fuelled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1% in August, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997.

Energy prices surged 38.3%, while food prices rose 10.6%. Prices for goods were up 5% and the cost of services rose 3.8%.

