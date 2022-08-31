Job growth slowed in August

US companies increased headcount at a relatively sluggish pace in August, according to a revamped private report that suggests hiring is downshifting in an economy buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates. Businesses’ payrolls rose 132,000 this month, the smallest gain since the start of 2021, after a nearly 270,000 increase in July, according to newly compiled data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The figures, which are based on payroll transactions of more than 25 million US workers, offer a supplementary view of labor market conditions ahead of the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PAY EQUITY

Women’s pay increased last year but they still made less on average than men

Women saw faster wage growth than men this year amid a tight US labor market, according to newly compiled data from ADP Research Institute, although they still got paid more than 25 percent less on average. The pace of pay increases for women surpassed that of men every single month since January. In August, women’s wages were up 7.8 percent from a year earlier, compared with 7.5 percent for men. Younger workers also benefited from a pandemic-era boost in wages, with double-digit gains this year, according to the report released Wednesday. Still, women remain underpaid. Men earned $64,100 annually on average in August, ADP data show, while women made $47,000. That means women earned about 73 cents for every $1 men made, according to the figures, which are based on payroll transactions of more than 25 million workers. Younger workers are also generally paid less than more experienced peers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling vehicles over rear camera flaw

Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the United States because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver. The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system. Ford says the antireflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the United States due to the problem. Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Inflation in European countries continues to climb

Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1 percent, up from 8.9 percent in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat. Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997. The latest figures add pressure on European Central Bank officials to continue raising interest rates, which can tame inflation, but also stifle economic growth. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Air-France-KLM and Delta win bidding for former Alitalia

An investor group including Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines looks primed to buy Italy’s fledging state-controlled carrier, after being selected over a rival bid from a team that included Lufthansa. The Rome-based Finance Ministry, which is running the process to find a new owner for ITA Airways, said Wednesday that it will start exclusive talks with the investor group led by the Certares investment fund that includes Air France-KLM and Delta. The two bidding groups had spent months jockeying for position in the contest for the airline that emerged from the ashes of former flag carrier Alitalia. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PET SUPPLIES

Chewy stock down after outlook cut

Chewy Inc. stock tumbled more than 8 percent after the online seller of pet supplies cut its revenue outlook and said customer growth has slowed. Sales in the current fiscal year will total no more than $10 billion as customer pull back on discretionary goods such as toys and treats, Chewy said in a letter to shareholders Tuesday. That’s down from a previous forecast of as much as $10.4 billion. The shares fell as much as 12 percent, poised to extend a 37 percent drop so far this year. Chewy, based in Dania Beach, Fla., is contending with a broad-based fall in demand for discretionary items as US consumers shift spending to food and other essentials amid soaring inflation. Petco is struggling with the same pressures, as are mass-market retailers outside the pet industry such as Walmart and Target. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

People still want to eat out

Dining demand is holding steady despite persistent inflation, according to a new OpenTable survey. Seated reservations in restaurants from Aug. 1-21 this year rose 10 percent compared to 2021, reaching the pre-pandemic level of 2019. Across North America, people are going out to restaurants regularly: Close to three-quarters of respondents said they went out to eat at least once a month and 40 percent said they dine out weekly. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOURISM

Tourists flock back to France

Tourism came back with a vengeance to France this summer, sending revenues over prepandemic levels, according to government estimates released this week. Crowds packed Paris landmarks and Riviera beaches, notably thanks to an influx of Americans benefiting from the weak euro, but also British and other European visitors reveling in the end of pandemic restrictions. The summer surge came despite exceptionally hot weather in France and around Europe, record drought, and devastating wildfires. The season saw chaos in European airports and rising prices that hit tourists, too. Spending on tourism in France reached prepandemic levels and has even surpassed it in some areas, Tourism Minister Olivia Gregoire told reporters. That is important for an industry that accounts for 8 percent of the French economy and 2 million jobs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota investing billions in EV battery production

Toyota is investing $5.6 billion in Japan and the United States to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. Production is set to start between 2024 and 2026. In Japan, $3 billion will go into the Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co. in Japan, as well as in Toyota plants and property. In the United States, about $2.5 billion will be invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina, Toyota said. Earlier this week, Japanese rival Honda Motor Co. announced with major South Korean battery maker LG that they were investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

