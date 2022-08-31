Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 23) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Royal terns were seen at Nauset Inlet in Eastham and Race Point in Provincetown.

Other birds among the more than 60 species reported from Race Point included a long-tailed jaeger, a pomarine jaeger, 3 black terns, 600 roseate terns, 2,270 common terns, 16 common loons, 35 Cory’s shearwaters, 700 great shearwaters, 30 sooty shearwaters, 95 Manx shearwaters, 19 snowy egrets, and 2 broad-winged hawks.