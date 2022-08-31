Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 23) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Royal terns were seen at Nauset Inlet in Eastham and Race Point in Provincetown.
Other birds among the more than 60 species reported from Race Point included a long-tailed jaeger, a pomarine jaeger, 3 black terns, 600 roseate terns, 2,270 common terns, 16 common loons, 35 Cory’s shearwaters, 700 great shearwaters, 30 sooty shearwaters, 95 Manx shearwaters, 19 snowy egrets, and 2 broad-winged hawks.
Birds noted on South Monomoy Island included 7 blue-winged teal, 8 Northern shovelers, 114 gadwall, 6 Northern pintail, 20 green-winged teal, 7 ruddy duck, a pied-billed grebe, and 3 American coots.
Advertisement
A partial count of a wading bird roost in Barnstable produced a little blue heron, 91 great egrets, 78 snowy egrets, 9 black-crowned herons, and 7 yellow-crowned night-herons.
Other sightings around the Cape included 4 continuing little blue herons at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, a blue-winged warbler in Eastham, a black vulture in Orleans, and a great cormorant in Provincetown Harbor.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.