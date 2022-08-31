How a 12-hour walk can change your life

There was a moment while reading “The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Conquer Your Mind, and Unlock Your Best Life,” a new self-improvement book by explorer and endurance athlete Colin O’Brady, that I started laughing out loud because he and I are so different.

“It had been four years since I’d quit my finance job, I was in my fourth season racing as a pro [triathlete], and I was honored to be representing the USA on the world stage. Yet, after all these years, I still hadn’t had the breakout performance I needed to really prove I deserved one of the coveted Olympic spots.”

I thought, should I be reading a book by this person to improve my life? Because I do not want to do anything this man wants to do, including having a job in finance or quitting it. Or representing the US on a world stage for any reason. Especially an athletic one.

But O’Brady and I have two things in common. We like a goal, and we like to walk. I like walking more than I ever thought I would. I learned that in 2020.

During lockdown, I’d been alone for weeks, worrying about everything. Then, on a random weekday in April, I decided to take a walk — along a route I’d found once I realized the gym was out of the question. I’d been walking for about an hour a day, which felt like a lot to me.

But on this particular day, Fiona Apple had come out with a new album, and because I loved it, I walked for hours. I listened to “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” over and over. Every time I finished my route, I started again. I returned home only because of my bladder. There was something about that walk that felt revelatory. Enlightening. My body hurt and I felt full of fresh air. I felt like the best version of myself.

The long walk helped me think about what I would prioritize when the pandemic was over (I was so innocent then). Suddenly I had ideas for stories I wanted to write, and for the first time in weeks I was excited to work.

I began allowing myself to walk for hours, a few times a week, without feeling guilty about neglecting other tasks.

I know I wasn’t the only one. So many friends have told me they made walking a part of their lives for their mental health. That’s why I was interested in O’Brady’s book, an August release that is, as its title suggests, a book about why we should all take a day and walk. I’ve walked for three hours, but 12? Alone? Without distractions? Interesting concept.

O’Brady crossed Antarctica. He did the first human-powered ocean row across Drake Passage. His book is a collection of stories about some of these very complicated journeys, each tale ending with a reason to walk for a dozen hours. It’s a smart way to convince someone to try. Every time I thought about how much effort it would take, the next chapter would have O’Brady doing something far more perilous and time-consuming.

Why does this man want us to walk for so many hours? Lots of reasons, some of which you can guess. It’s meditative to do anything for that long. It involves disconnecting from distractions and technology. For many (not everyone), walking is more possible than a race or hike. We can go slow. We can find a perfect-weather day and the right terrain.

O’Brady also believes the walk will help us get to the bottom of an important question: “What’s your Everest?”

His Everest is basically ... Mount Everest. But mine is something else. Yours might be starting a business, or moving. The walk, he believes, helps you figure out how to get there — how to achieve that goal. The walk itself proves you can do a big task. Your brain goes to different places. O’Brady also gives you some exercises for answering that Everett question that might be easier to complete after you finish your journey.

Making space for a daylong walk also teaches you how to prioritize time, he says.

“The average person spends about five to six hours per day on screens not related to work,” O’Brady writes. “Imagine what you could do with your life if you just took two of those hours ... and instead invested them in our your health, your goals, your relationships.” Fair.

A chapter about money and goals lands with a tip, too: “The 12-Hour Walk is designed to cost practically nothing. As long as you have a pair of shoes and the will to make meaningful change, you have all that you need to reap the rewards of the 12-Hour Walk. The fact is, the majority of life’s most valuable experiences cost little to nothing.”

Adventurers and outdoorsy people will love the sections of the book, where he details his own harrowing journeys. They’ll also love the QR codes at the end of chapters that lead the reader to exciting videos.

As far as self-improvement books go for a non-athlete like me, O’Brady’s idea makes sense. Because if I can pull it off, I’d have a model for doing the next big thing.

I do wish the book had more science in it about the effects of walking. So many people find enlightenment by sitting still; I wonder why others find more clarity in movement. I also wish he offered more ideas for duplicating those physiological effects for readers who can’t walk. There’s somewhat of a “walk through the discomfort!” vibe in this book, and I’m not sure everyone should.

But the intentions here are good; O’Brady wants us to stop thinking about the walk and just make it happen. The more we talk, the less we walk. Ruminating, doubting, and worrying does keep me from starting a lot of things I want to do.

I haven’t made my walk a full 12 hours yet, but I’m going to find a fall day and just go.

As my own spiritual leader Fiona Apple sang that difficult spring, “Fetch the bolt cutters, I’ve been in here too long.”

Meredith Goldstein writes the Love Letters advice column. She can be reached at meredith.goldstein@globe.com.



