As birds leave nests, fireworks can return to Hingham Harbor

The fireworks were canceled in 2019 because the Hingham Lions Club didn’t have enough volunteers to run the privately managed event. The pandemic stopped the celebration the next two years.

This will be the first time in four years for the celebration, which for decades had brought thousands of people to the Hingham Bathing Beach.

The long-delayed annual Fourth of July fireworks will return to Hingham Harbor — on Sept. 10 — thanks to the end of migratory bird-nesting season at the fireworks launch site.

The Lions Club teamed up with Showcase Cinemas and was all set to bring back the fireworks this Fourth of July, when birds stopped the show.

Advertisement

The fireworks are launched from Button Island — a tiny rock outcropping in Hingham Harbor — and a new study by Mass Audubon found that migratory birds had settled there. Federal and state rules specifically protect the birds from fireworks.

Mass Audubon found three pairs of American oystercatchers and about 40 black-crowned night heron nesting on Button Island — and hundreds more black-crowned night heron and great egrets nesting close by on Sarah Island.

Lyra Brennan, director of Mass Audubon’s Coastal Waterbird Program, said the birds may have been on the islands before, but Mass Audubon only started monitoring the islands two years ago under a contract with the National Park Service.

But with nesting season over, the fireworks can begin.

“As the host of the celebration for over 25 years, we’re extremely appreciative of the support from Showcase Cinemas as the catalyst to bring this cherished tradition back to the community, even if it’s in September instead of July,” said Mark Casale of the Hingham Lions Club. “We enjoy hosting a time-honored event where families and neighbors are able to relax and enjoy, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on Sept. 10 at Hingham Harbor.”

Advertisement

The fireworks will be preceded by a day of activities starting at 10 a.m. and including games, music, touch-a-boat, blessing of the fleet, and a ribbon-cutting of the new public boat ramp at the beach.

Showcase Cinemas, which is opening a new theater at the site of the former Hanover Mall now known as Hanover Crossing, will have a recruitment table at the event for people interested in working at the new movie theater.

“Community involvement is extremely important to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we felt there was no better way to show our support of the South Shore community than to help bring back such a beloved event like the Hingham Harborworks in advance of the opening of our newest cinema location at Hanover Crossing this fall,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for the company.

Hingham isn’t the only community that had to change its Fourth of July plans to accommodate birds. The town of Barnstable, for example, delayed its fireworks to September to avoid disturbing nesting piping plovers and least terns.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.