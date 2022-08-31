Boston City Council meeting turns chaotic in wake of sexual assault allegations against Arroyo

City Council President Ed Flynn climbed over a barrier to help remove people from the chambers after multiple warnings for speaking out.

Arroyo spoke only once during the meeting, on a topic unrelated to the controversy surrounding his candidacy. But during the two-hour-plus meeting one colleague applauded the bravery of Arroyo’s 2005 accuser and another said he was being crucified without being proven guilty of any crime.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday made his first public appearance since major backers withdrew their support of his candidacy for Suffolk district attorney at a contentious City Council meeting that erupted in chaos and high emotions triggered by the emergence of years-old sexual assault allegations against the 34-year-old councilor.

Emotions ran high among councilors but also among the public, some of who interjected so often that Council President Ed Flynn ordered the meeting closed to all but councilors. The tensions, however, continued in the hallway outside the council chambers.

One person was placed in handcuffs after a scuffle broke out in the hallway where groups of people shouted at each other, and some people were being physically restrained from going at one another by security and police.

Three women gathered outside councilors office, demanding that Arroyo be disbarred from the practice of law.

Part of the drama was sparked by Flynn’s decision earlier this week to strip Arroyo of his council vice presidency and a pair of key committee chairmanships. Flynn made the move not long after rescinding his endorsement of Arroyo in the district attorney’s race after a Boston Globe report revealed Arroyo was twice investigated — though never charged — for possible sexual assault as a teenager. Arroyo has denied he ever assaulted anyone.

Boston Police and security personnel restrained and eventually arrested a man outside the city council chambers. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Ricardo Arroyo, center, talked with council president Ed Flynn, right, and city clerk Alex Geourntas during a recess. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Then on Tuesday night, the Globe reported that one of the alleged victims — a high school classmate of Arroyo’s who in 2005 told Boston police he sexually assaulted her — was so shocked by Arroyo’s response to the allegations becoming public that she felt compelled to speak out.

During the hearing, Councilor Frank Baker said he filed an order for relevant police reports, school safety reports, documents from the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit and a sheaf of other reports in order to protect the integrity of the council.

“The public has put their trust in our words and our actions. Any violation of that trust trust, certainly allegations of sexual assault must be investigated. We owe that to the survivors at the very least,” he said. “The truth is in the details. This filing will allow us to to obtain the necessary information required in order for us this body to make an informed decision.”

But then Baker attacked Councilor Kendra Lara, an Arroyo supporter, who filed a similar request - for information about Baker’s interaction with law enforcement decades ago. He called it “purely as an act of retaliation and in an effort to deflect and divert attention from the sexual assault allegations made against a city councilor on this body.”

City Councilor Kendra Lara spoke with Ricardo Arroyo. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

After a brief interchange between the two councilors, Flynn called a recess. After it was over, both Baker and Lara dropped their requests for the records.

Baker, however, only did so after making a scorching denunciation of Arroyo.

“I want to just end with this: If a predator continues to roam the killing field only becomes larger,” Baker said as some in the audience applauded.

In response, Lara also said she was no longer asking for police reports about Baker’s past involvement with law enforcement. Before doing so, however, she said she did not file the records request to retaliate against Baker, but because she believes people of color, like Arroyo, endure a double standard.

“I filed it to illustrate something that has become very obvious to me in the last few days, that people of color in the city and on this council are not only held to higher standards — they are also disciplined in harsher ways by leadership,” she said. “We know for sure is that none of our colleagues has broken any laws or any council rules during their tenure on the city council.”

Later during the hearing, District Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson described routinely receiving racist hate emails and voice mails; she played one full of racist and obscene language during the hearing that was carried live on YouTube.

Fernandes Anderson likened the response to the Arroyo allegations to a lynching. “You don’t get to crucify people until they are proven guilty, she said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.