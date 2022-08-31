Boston had a dry summer. How dry? Try fourth driest ever.

Boston has seen its fourth driest summer on record this season, with just 4.42 inches of precipitation falling on the city, a steep drop from a typical Hub summer that sees an average of 10.39 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re well below that normal range,” said weather service meteorologist Bill Leatham in a phone interview Wednesday.

He said Boston’s driest summer on record came in 2016, when the city saw a paltry 3.92 inches of rain during the entire season.