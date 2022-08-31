Boston had a dry summer. How dry? Try fourth driest ever.

Boston has seen its fourth driest summer on record this season, with just 4.42 inches of precipitation falling on the city, a steep drop from a typical Hub summer that sees an average of 10.39 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re well below that normal range,” said weather service meteorologist Bill Leatham in a phone interview Wednesday.
He said Boston’s driest summer on record came in 2016, when the city saw a paltry 3.92 inches of rain during the entire season.
The wettest summer came in 1955, when Boston got 24.86 inches of rain, according to Leatham.
But this summer Massachusetts has dealt with punishing drought conditions.
Nearly all of the state remained under severe or extreme drought last week, according to the US Drought Monitor’s weekly report released Aug. 25. The next report’s due out Thursday.
The Aug. 25 report said 96 percent of the state was facing severe or extreme conditions, up from 94 percent during the prior week.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
