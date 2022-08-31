Brookline, N.H., home destroyed in fire, possible explosion

A large fire destroyed a Brookline, N.H., home on Wednesday afternoon, and officials are investigating whether there was an explosion connected with the blaze, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

The department’s communications center received a 911 call at 1:34 p.m. reporting an explosion at 7 Gilson Road in Brookline, according to Tyler Dumont, a spokesman for the department.

Nobody was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported, Dumont said.