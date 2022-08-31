Brookline, N.H., home destroyed in fire, possible explosion

A large fire destroyed a Brookline, N.H., home on Wednesday afternoon, and officials are investigating whether there was an explosion connected with the blaze, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
The department’s communications center received a 911 call at 1:34 p.m. reporting an explosion at 7 Gilson Road in Brookline, according to Tyler Dumont, a spokesman for the department.
Nobody was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported, Dumont said.
Investigators with the state Fire Marshal’s office were at the scene Wednesday afternoon.
“Exactly what occurred, as well as the cause, remains under active investigation,” Dumont said.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.