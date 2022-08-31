The defense industry descends on Newport

So I asked SENEDIA executive director Molly Donohue Magee to tell us what the conference has been buzzing about all week.

The conference is set to wrap up today with a keynote address from Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

Power players from across the defense industry have been in Newport this week for the annual innovation conference hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance (SENEDIA).

Q: What’s the most pressing challenge the defense industry is facing right now?

Magee: The defense industry in Rhode Island — and nationwide — is strong, and the US Department of Defense has significant need for both new innovations and trusted technologies, like the best-in-class submarines designed and assembled in Rhode Island and Connecticut and the systems that enable and power them, like those developed and supported by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and the local defense industry.

The biggest challenge is ensuring we have enough well-trained people to do the work. Our workforce is aging, and we must show a new generation that defense can offer high-skill, high-tech, and high-wage career pathways.

Q: Supply chain woes must be one of the biggest topics at this year’s conference. How are your members tackling the issue?

Magee: Building industry connections is a key part of our work at SENEDIA, and that has been an important lever for our members in navigating supply chain challenges. There is often a disconnect between the products and services that the Department of Defense needs, and the smaller suppliers equipped to meet that demand. Through events like Defense Innovation Days and our TechTalks series, we work to make it easier for customers and suppliers to connect, enabling the sector to be nimbler and more effective.

Q: There was a session with US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse about climate and resiliency innovation. What should we expect to see from that field?

Magee: The increasing pressures of climate change create global instability and threaten our strategic operations and facilities, especially through impacts like sea level rise. As Senator Whitehouse reminded us yesterday, though, climate change is both a threat and an opportunity for national security. We are supporting US strength and military superiority through a more resilient and innovative force.

Q: Congressman James Langevin was on a panel about cybersecurity. He’s retiring. What’s your advice, from your industry’s perspective, for the person who replaces him in Rhode Island?

Magee: Rhode Island is a national leader on cybersecurity thanks to Congressman Langevin. He was one of the first voices and continues to be the loudest voice on this issue, and we’re tremendously grateful to him.

Cybersecurity must continue to be a priority for all of Rhode Island’s leaders in both the public and private sectors if we are to maintain US defense strength and simultaneously grow our economy.

Q: Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro is scheduled to speak today. What are you expecting to hear from him?

Magee: To take it full circle, I think we’ll hear quite a bit from Secretary Del Toro about the need for a robust workforce. Our submarine force — which plays a critical role in national security — relies on a defense supply chain that is facing significant worker shortages. We must tackle this problem from every angle, starting with early exposure and K-12 learning experiences. SENEDIA is committed to doing this through internships, scholarships, and workforce training programs, and will continue to invest in these pipeline resources in service of the defense industry.

