Dog found severely burned along Route 1 in Norwood; officials call it case of animal cruelty

A dog was found with severe burns along Route 1 in Norwood and authorities are investigating its injuries as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Wednesday.
The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, now called “Annie,” was found on Aug. 19 with second-degree burns on her head, neck, shoulders, front legs, and abdomen, the rescue league said.
The dog was brought to the Norwood Police Station wearing a leash and collar but did not have a microchip or contact tag, the rescue league said. Animal Control Officer Henry Cerqueira was concerned about the severity of the dog’s burns and reached out to the Animal Rescue League.
On Aug. 22, the dog was taken to the league’s animal care and adoption center in Dedham, where she was treated for her wounds, ARL spokesman Mike DeFina said.
Due to the pain the dog was in, she was transferred to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment & Specialties in Walpole for intensive care. The dog is now recovering at the rescue league’s care center.
“In the week she’s been with ARL, she has begun the healing process, which will take an extended period of time, but she is doing very well and is a very sweet dog,” DeFina said.
Animal Rescue League Law Enforcement and Norwood Animal Control are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information about the case to contact the rescue league at 617-426-9170 x110 or police at 781-440-5100.
