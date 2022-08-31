Dog found severely burned along Route 1 in Norwood; officials call it case of animal cruelty

A dog was found with severe burns along Route 1 in Norwood and authorities are investigating its injuries as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Wednesday.

The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, now called “Annie,” was found on Aug. 19 with second-degree burns on her head, neck, shoulders, front legs, and abdomen, the rescue league said.

The dog was brought to the Norwood Police Station wearing a leash and collar but did not have a microchip or contact tag, the rescue league said. Animal Control Officer Henry Cerqueira was concerned about the severity of the dog’s burns and reached out to the Animal Rescue League.