Federal, state, Boston authorities arrest fugitive wanted on robbery, home invasion, assault charges

Officers from local, state, and federal agencies on Tuesday arrested Daronde Bethea, 30, of Brockton, a fugitive wanted on charges including robbery, home invasion, and assault charges, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

Law enforcement agents from the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, along with the Massachusetts Violent Felon Apprehension Team, the United States Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives made the arrest at an address on Waverly Street in Framingham at about 1 p.m., the Wednesday statement said.

Bethea was wanted in the Suffolk and Norfolk superior courts for a litany of charges, including home invasion, assault in a dwelling, robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny over $1,200, conspiracy, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the statement.