Inmate allegedly attacks correction officer with metal object at MCI-Shirley

A correction officer was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked by an inmate at MCI-Shirley on Wednesday, officials said.

The assault occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the facility’s gymnasium, where an inmate attacked the guard with a metal object, a spokesperson for the state Department of Correction said.

As the assault unfolded, correctional staff in the area “immediately took action to restrain the inmate” and called over their radios for assistance, the spokesperson said.