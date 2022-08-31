Inmate allegedly attacks correction officer with metal object at MCI-Shirley

A correction officer was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked by an inmate at MCI-Shirley on Wednesday, officials said.
The assault occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the facility’s gymnasium, where an inmate attacked the guard with a metal object, a spokesperson for the state Department of Correction said.
As the assault unfolded, correctional staff in the area “immediately took action to restrain the inmate” and called over their radios for assistance, the spokesperson said.
The officer, who lost consciousness, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
The inmate, whose name was not released, was separated from the prison’s general population and will complete “an internal discipline process,” the spokesperson said.
Advertisement
The incident is under investigation and the Middlesex district attorney’s office has been notified.
MCI-Shirley is a medium- and minimum-security facility that houses criminally sentenced men, according to the Department of Corrections website.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.