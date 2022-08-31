‘It would have been cut up, packaged, and sold’ - FBI, State Police seize 15 kilos of cocaine in central Mass. drug bust

In a statement, the FBI identified the men as Gerardo Madrigal Quintero, 23, of Culiacán, Mexico, and Joel Enrique Armenta Castro, 30, of Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Castro’s lawyer declined to comment, and Quintero’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The FBI and State Police busted two men in central Massachusetts on Monday for allegedly bringing in 15 kilograms of cocaine to the state from Mexico, according to authorities.

The FBI said investigators had learned two suppliers were heading to Massachusetts to deliver a large haul of coke from Mexico. State Police and FBI investigators along with members of Boston’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force tracked a vehicle driven by Quintero to the Ludlow Service Plaza around 3 p.m. Monday, officials said.

After witnessing a drug exchange between Quintero and Castro, authorities took Castro into custody, the statement said. Soon after, State Police stopped Quintero in the vehicle on Interstate 91 south in Longmeadow, arresting him without incident, according to the FBI.

“These arrests are a direct result of the hard work and dedication shared between federal, state, and local law enforcement in our efforts to identify and remove large-scale drug traffickers from our communities,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, in the statement. “In preventing 15 kilos of cocaine from Mexico from hitting Massachusetts streets, there’s no question our neighborhoods and citizens are much safer.”

State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said the drug bust will have an impact on the street.

“The cocaine that troopers, agents, and task force officers prevented from reaching the streets of Massachusetts through this investigation was worth more than half a million dollars to its suppliers in Mexico,” Mason said in the FBI’s statement. “Had it reached its destination it would have been cut up, packaged, and sold throughout our communities, and it would have caused violence, ruined families, and ended lives. The Massachusetts State Police will continue to work with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to interdict drug traffickers and their deadly product.”

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, meanwhile, called the suspects “dangerous individuals.”

“The threats to public health and safety posed by narcotic traffickers and the illicit drug trade are significant and widespread,” Gulluni said in the FBI statement. “This very substantial seizure comes with a tremendous amount of work, and I thank the agencies involved for their vigilance, resources, and expertise in combating these very dangerous individuals and the organizations they serve.”

Quintero, legal filings show, was arraigned Tuesday in Palmer District Court on charges of trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine and conspiracy to violate felony drug laws. A not guilty plea was entered for him, and he was ordered held without bail pending a detention hearing on Sept. 7, court papers show.

Castro, court filings indicate, was also arraigned Tuesday in the same courthouse on identical charges. A not guilty plea was entered for him too, and he was ordered held pending a detention hearing slated for Sept. 2, according to legal filings.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.