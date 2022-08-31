Lee Thomas, former Sox player, architect of the 1993 Phillies, dies at 86

Mr. Thomas was Philadelphia’s general manager from 1988-97, and he spent the early portion of his tenure acquiring players who helped lead the Phillies on their improbable run to the World Series. Thomas acquired John Kruk, Terry Mulholland, Curt Schilling, Lenny Dykstra, Milt Thompson, Danny Jackson, and others who played on the team that lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1993 World Series. Joe Carter hit the winning home run off Mitch Williams in Game 6 to clinch the championship.

No details about the cause were given.

PHILADELPHIA — Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, the Phillies announced. He was 86.

Advertisement

“Lee was a great man and will be missed incredibly,” Phillies Chairman Emeritus Bill Giles said. “I will never forget all the fun we had watching the 1993 Phillies National League championship team that he put together. Through his leadership, Lee has left an indelible mark on Phillies history.”

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

Mr. Thomas had played both outfield and first base, hitting 106 home runs in 1,027 career games. In 1962 as a Los Angeles Angel, he was named an American League All-Star, batting .290 with 26 home runs and 104 RBIs.

He was traded to the Red Sox in the middle of the 1964 season for slugging outfielder Lou Clinton. For the Sox, he played outfield initially, then first base the following season, when he hit .271, with 75 RBIs. His 22 home runs were second on the team to Tony Conigliaro, who led the American League in homers.

The Sox, after a miserable 100-loss season and in the middle of a youth movement, traded Mr. Thomas to the Braves along with Jay Ritchie and Arnold Earley for pitchers Dan Osinski and Bob Sadowsky.

Advertisement

He would later play for the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

After retiring in 1971, he coached and managed in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league system. He then moved to the front offices in charge of player development, eventually helping Whitey Herzog build a consistent playoff team before he joined the Phillies in 1988.

Mr. Thomas returned to the Sox as a special assistant to general managers Dan Duquette and Mike Port, serving from 1998-2003. He then served as a scout for the Milwaukee Brewers until 2006, and from 2011-18 was with the Baltimore Orioles as a special assistant.

Mr. Thomas leaves his wife, Susie, and sons Matthew, Scott, Deron and Daryl.



