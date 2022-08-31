Lynn nonprofit to provide on-site pharmacy services

“I’m really excited about the pharmacy because of the convenience it will offer our patients,” said Kim Eng, the center’s chief operating officer. “You can literally go to your primary or behavioral health care provider and then walk downstairs and get your prescription.”

The nonprofit recently began construction of a pharmacy on the ground floor of its main building at 269 Union St. When the $3 million facility opens in spring 2023, it will mark the first time the center has provided on-site pharmacy services in its more than half-century history.

Patients at Lynn Community Health Center will soon have an easy way to pick up their prescription drugs when they visit the doctor.

Founded in 1971, the center is the largest provider of primary and behavioral health services in Lynn, annually serving 40,000 patients — including 35 percent of the city’s residents.

The prime impetus for the pharmacy project was an economic one, according to Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, the organization’s chief operating officer.

The center participates in 340B, a federal program that requires pharmaceutical companies to sell prescription drugs at discount to health care organizations with large numbers of Medicaid and Medicare patients. Since it lacks its own pharmacy, the Lynn center contracts with local pharmacies to sell its patients their prescriptions.

Because they keep the difference between what the patient’s insurer pays for a drug and what it costs them — minus the amount the centers pay local drug stores for distribution if they lack their own pharmacy — participating organizations earn revenue from the 340B program to reinvest in services to the community and cover the costs of prescription medications patients may not be able to afford. Mahaniah said that income is invaluable to his center, which uses it to help fund the many services it offers — such as its substance abuse treatment — that are otherwise “money losers.”

But in recent years, pharmaceutical companies have begun sharply limiting the drugs they will sell at discount to facilities without pharmacies, thus reducing those revenues, according to Mahaniah. He said his center, which has seen its annual 340B revenues fall from $6 million to $4 million, will be able to largely reverse that loss by building a pharmacy.

“It’s a huge endeavor,” he said. “But without the revenues from this federal program, we would really have to restrict other services we do.”

Officials said the project also will bring benefits to center patients, noting that in addition to making prescription drug purchases easier, having an on-site pharmacy will allow the center to offer its patients integrated medical and drug services.

“We will have the ability internally to better coordinate our care for patients by having clinical pharmacists working directly with our health care teams,” Eng said.

The project, which the center celebrated with an Aug. 8 ground-breaking also attended by city officials, is being funded with the help of a $1 million federal budget earmark that US Representative Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, helped to secure.

Though geared to center patients, the pharmacy will also be open to the general public. Center officials expect it will fill 200 to 300 prescriptions each day initially, and about 800 daily over time.

Designed by Environments for Health Architecture, the pharmacy will occupy a 4,200-square-foot space that formerly housed one of the center’s primary care teams. The center is contracting with the Boston-based nonprofit Community Care Cooperative to supply the pharmacists and operate the facility.

In addition to five registration bays, a waiting room, and a private consultation room, it will include a “Natural Wall” stocked with over-the-counter items geared to meeting the needs of people from the city’s varied cultural backgrounds, and an interactive video board to entertain children in the waiting room.

“We’re really happy to have this as an extension of what we offer,” Mahaniah said. “I think we will see a true impact on the quality of life of our patients.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.



