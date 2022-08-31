Man killed in Roxbury shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Roxbury on Wednesday evening, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to the area of 115 Dale St. around 8:20 p.m., said David Estrada, a Boston police spokesman. They found one man injured at the scene, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Estrada.

The victim, whose identity was not released, later died, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.