Man killed in Roxbury shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Roxbury on Wednesday evening, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to the area of 115 Dale St. around 8:20 p.m., said David Estrada, a Boston police spokesman. They found one man injured at the scene, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Estrada.
The victim, whose identity was not released, later died, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.
Police were still on the scene as of 10:15 p.m., Estrada said.
The investigation is ongoing, Estrada said, and no suspects have been taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.
The shooting was the second in Boston on Wednesday. Earlier, a shooting in Dorchester left one person with life-threatening injuries.
