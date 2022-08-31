Man sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping woman inside McDonald’s bathroom in Dorchester

A Suffolk Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 41-year-old Shawn McClinton to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping a woman inside a Dorchester McDonald’s bathroom in 2018, according to District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office. `

Prosecutors in a statement said Judge Janet Sanders handed down the sentence to McClinton, who had been convicted last week of aggravated rape, kidnapping, and three counts of assault and battery stemming from the February 2018 attack.

McClinton, 41, represented himself at trial and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.