Man sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping woman inside McDonald’s bathroom in Dorchester

A Suffolk Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 41-year-old Shawn McClinton to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping a woman inside a Dorchester McDonald’s bathroom in 2018, according to District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office. `
Prosecutors in a statement said Judge Janet Sanders handed down the sentence to McClinton, who had been convicted last week of aggravated rape, kidnapping, and three counts of assault and battery stemming from the February 2018 attack.
McClinton, 41, represented himself at trial and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The statement said McClinton “locked the victim in a Dorchester McDonald’s bathroom on February 19, 2018 and raped and beat her.”
Hayden’s office said the woman delivered a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing.
“I feel as if Shawn McClinton tried to take my life away,” she said during the hearing, according to the statement from Hayden’s office. “I went from having a lot of family and friends to cutting off every single relationship I had with both family and friends. Since the event I have really struggled to trust people.”
Hayden praised the woman for the courage she displayed on the witness stand.
