Mass. woman’s February death in Maine is ruled a homicide, officials say

Authorities in Maine have ruled a Massachusetts woman’s death a homicide six months after her body was found inside a Lovell, Maine, home where she was vacationing with her family, according to the Maine State Police.

On Feb. 24, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell for a welfare check on Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Mass, State Police said in a statement.

Officers found Lingard dead inside the home. They also found her two young children, who were not physically harmed, the statement said.