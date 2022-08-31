Mass. woman’s February death in Maine is ruled a homicide, officials say

Authorities in Maine have ruled a Massachusetts woman’s death a homicide six months after her body was found inside a Lovell, Maine, home where she was vacationing with her family, according to the Maine State Police.
On Feb. 24, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell for a welfare check on Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Mass, State Police said in a statement.
Officers found Lingard dead inside the home. They also found her two young children, who were not physically harmed, the statement said.
After interviewing witnesses and family members, State Police Major Crime Unit detectives sought to speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, R.I., who was in a relationship with Lingard and was on vacation with her and her children, State Police said.
State Police worked with police in Newport to locate Daou, but he was found dead inside his home on Feb. 26, the statement said. The Rhode Island medical examiner ruled that his death resulted from a drug overdose, State Police said.
Lingard’s death was ruled a homicide this week after the Maine medical examiner’s office recently received toxicology results, the statement said.
The circumstances of her death remain under investigation, State Police said.
