MBTA employee injured during Orange Line upgrade work

An MBTA employee involved in the Orange Line repair project was injured Wednesday while working on tracks at the Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain, the MBTA said.

The worker was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of a foot injury, MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo said by email. The employee “was conscious and alert when transported.”

The female employee was “part of a crew replacing rail at the Jackson Crossover,” when she was injured shortly before 10 a.m., Pesaturo said. No further information was immediately available.