New suspect sketches released in case of woman who disappeared in Berkshires in 1982

Burdick, who was 18 years old at the time, went missing between 8 and 8:45 p.m., while working alone at a store on Route 2.

The five sketches represent a white man, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall, who is believed to be connected to the April 17, 1982 disappearance of Lynn Burdick according to a statement from the Berkshire district attorney’s office.

Authorities released several new forensic sketches on Tuesday, including four age-progressed sketches, as they continue to investigate the case of a young woman who went missing in the town of Florida 40 years ago.

The new sketches are based on those of a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that happened 45 minutes earlier in nearby Williamstown, officials said. Investigators are now focusing on details from the Williamstown kidnapping to help them solve the Burdick case.

A forensic artist with the Lincoln Police Department helped draw updated sketches for investigators.

In addition to a sketch depicting the suspect in 1982, officials released age-progressed sketches that show what he might look like in 2022, at approximately 70 years old.

“I thank the witnesses and the entire Burdick family for their strength and dedication while continuing to work with investigators assigned to Lynn’s case,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “My office, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit remain steadfast in following up on every lead and bringing advanced resources to unresolved homicides.”

Officials ask that anyone with information on the case contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112, or e-mail the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Case Unit at mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.