No masks required for Boston students this school year under new COVID guidelines

Close contacts will be required to mask after exposure, as will students returning from isolation within 10 days of their first positive test.

The district plans to schedule COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at schools and send home COVID test kits regularly, but will only move to require masks in response to particular circumstances like case clusters in particular schools or classes, Echelson said in an interview. Masks will be “highly encouraged” for both students and faculty and remain required in school health offices.

Boston Public Schools will not require masks districtwide when students return to campuses next week, acting Superintendent Drew Echelson said ahead of a School Committee meeting Wednesday.

The district will be asking families to test students Sunday night or Monday morning before school each week, to catch asymptomatic cases. With the state no longer supplying tests, Boston Public Schools spent $10 million on them, Echelson said. Students will be sent home with a pack of two rapid tests every two weeks.

Echelson will be giving a broader reopening update to the School Committee at their remote meeting Wednesday evening, including transportation plans, staffing and enrollment information.

The committee will also hear the latest news on the state-mandated district improvement plan. As of the first round of deadlines, due Aug. 15, the district was on pace to comply with the plan, which averted a potential state takeover of the district.

The plan’s next deadlines are for Sept. 8, the first day of school. By that day, the district must hire a “coordinator of problem resolution” for student safety concerns and publish updated procedures for tracking students who withdraw from the district, to ensure accurate graduation and dropout rate reporting.

The start of school also means the district is starting to face what Echelson called “the real test,” the deadlines which involve operations in the district rather than things like audits, plans and staffing. For example, the district must begin reporting bus on-time arrival rates to the state, a consistent first day of school challenge.

In 2021, 57 percent of buses arrived before the morning bell on the first day of school — an improvement over recent years but far from the 95 percent rate required by the state plan.

The state threw the district an additional curveball for start-of-school planning when it announced a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line until Sept. 19 for track repairs — potentially affecting thousands of students’ transportation.

Adria Watson of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.