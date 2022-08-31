One person dead, several injured in Brockton crash involving pedestrians, vehicles, and motorcycles, police say

One person died and several others were seriously injured in a crash in Brockton Wednesday night that “involved pedestrians, motor vehicles, and motorcycles,” police said.

Five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. Brockton firefighters were also at the scene treating victims, he said.