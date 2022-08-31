One person dead, several injured in Brockton crash involving pedestrians, vehicles, and motorcycles, police say

One person died and several others were seriously injured in a crash in Brockton Wednesday night that “involved pedestrians, motor vehicles, and motorcycles,” police said.
Five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. Brockton firefighters were also at the scene treating victims, he said.
The crash is under investigation by State Police and the Brockton Police Department. No further details were immediately released.
