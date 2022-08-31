fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person dead, several injured in Brockton crash involving pedestrians, vehicles, and motorcycles, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated August 31, 2022, 36 minutes ago

One person died and several others were seriously injured in a crash in Brockton Wednesday night that “involved pedestrians, motor vehicles, and motorcycles,” police said.

Five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman. Brockton firefighters were also at the scene treating victims, he said.

The crash is under investigation by State Police and the Brockton Police Department. No further details were immediately released.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video