Open auditions, a lecture on witches, and a poem on stage

The House of the Seven Gables in Salem is offering the public a unique opportunity to learn about the town’s historical witch trial frenzy through a conversation with David Tamanini, an attorney and author. The event takes place Sept. 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gables, 115 Derby St. It will focus on Tamanini’s research on Tituba, the first female accused of witchcraft in Salem, as well as broader themes like racism, sexism, and hysteria. The event is free to the public. For more information, visit 7gables.org .

The Malden Sketch Group’s 20th annual exhibit runs until Sept. 30. The show features paintings, drawings, collage, and etchings by 25 artists from Malden and the surrounding area. This year’s exhibit includes a sampling of work by longtime member Ginger Greenblatt, who passed away this year. A reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the 350 Main St. exhibit. For more information, call 781-245-2337.

Advertisement

Plymouth is in search of enthusiastic singers to participate in open rehearsals and audition for the Pilgrim Festival Chorus, the region’s not-for-profit, volunteer choral ensemble. Auditions will be held at Faith Community Church located on 29 Carver Road on Sept. 12 and 19 at 6:30 p.m. Singers of all skill levels are welcomed and encouraged to audition. For more information, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

South Shore Ballet Theatre in Hingham is holding open auditions for its holiday season performance of “The Nutcracker.” Local dancers can stop by the theater, located at 45 Industrial Park Road, between 9:30 a.m. and noon Sept. 10. to audition with their age group. “The Nutcracker” runs Dec. 17 and 18 at Braintree’s Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts. For more information and specific audition times, visit SouthShoreBalletTheatre.com.

The Peabody Institute Library in Danvers is hosting a virtual conversation with Quentin Prideaux, a board member of Sustainable Wellesley, a nonprofit engaging community members to protect the climate. The Zoom conversation Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. will focus on the science behind climate change, and the potential impact it could have on the New England region. Attendees must register on the event calendar at danverslibrary.org.

Advertisement

The Hingham Historical Commission is kicking off its Virginia Tay Memorial Lecture Series with a presentation by Jon Meacham at 1 p.m. Sept. 10. The Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian will present “The Soul of America,” a lecture that shares its title with Meacham’s 2018 book, at Hingham Town Hall’s Sanborn Auditorium, 210 Central St. Following the lecture, James Conroy of the Hingham Historical Society will moderate a question-and-answer session. There is no cost for admission, but registration is required as seating is limited. To register, e-mail taytwin@gmail.com.

Windhover Center for the Performing Arts will stage a reading of Percy MacKaye’s “Dogtown Commons” at its 257R Granite St. stage in Rockport. A love letter to Cape Ann, MacKaye’s poem has been adapted for the stage and adorned with new accompanying music by Kathleen Adams. Before the reading, visitors will hear a talk by Grace Schrafft about the history of witches in Gloucester. The show runs 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. Tickets are $25, and $20 student tickets are available Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit windhover.org.

Westcott Mercantile Goods is hosting an open house to coincide with Belmont Porchfest Sept. 10. The store, which recently expanded, offers a selection of work by local and international artisans. The open house takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music and outdoor shopping from a selection of Belmont Center shops outside the 61 Leonard St. storefront. Porchfest runs the same hours at homes across the city and features dozens of local bands and artists. For more information on Westcott Mercantile Goods, visit westcottmercantile.com; For more information on Porchfest, go to belmontporchfest.org.

Advertisement

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01. Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie