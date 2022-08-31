Police investigate Dorchester shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The victim managed to check in to a local hospital at approximately 5:05 p.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the police department’s chief spokesman.
Boyle said the shooting likely occurred on Van Winkle Street, which police are treating as a crime scene.
No suspects have yet been taken into custody, he added.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
