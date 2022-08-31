fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigate Dorchester shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated August 31, 2022, 38 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The victim managed to check in to a local hospital at approximately 5:05 p.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the police department’s chief spokesman.

Boyle said the shooting likely occurred on Van Winkle Street, which police are treating as a crime scene.

No suspects have yet been taken into custody, he added.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.

