Police say to be wary of bears

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On July 30 police in Sharon shared this photo of a bear (above) that was seen in town. The photo below is the bear that was seen in Easton on Aug. 15.

Black bears have typically been known to live and breed in the central and western parts of the state, but as their numbers have grown, they’ve been expanding eastward into the suburbs of Greater Boston. On Aug. 22 in North Reading, Environmental Police immobilized and relocated a black bear that had been seen wandering in Danvers, West Peabody, Wilmington, Lowell, and Tewksbury over the summer. On July 30, police posted a photo on Facebook of a bear that was seen in the area of Moose Hill Parkway in Sharon. Another sighting was reported in the neighboring town of Easton, when a black bear was spotted by the railroad bed behind Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School on the night of Aug. 15. Easton police shared a photo of the bear on the department’s Facebook page and posted a public service announcement, reminding residents to exercise caution — and common sense — when walking in wooded areas. “These bears are now becoming a common sight in our area,” police wrote. “Be aware and alert of your surroundings while utilizing wooded areas in town.” The post included a link to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife website, which includes helpful tips on dealing with black bears. For starters, you should never approach a bear or get between a female bear and her cubs; that’s just asking for trouble. MassWildlife officials say if you see a bear, it may not immediately recognize that you’re a human and may be curious until it scents you. So instead of waiting for that to happen, you should make your presence known by clapping, talking, or making other noises while slowly backing away. If bears are in your neighborhood, you should make sure your trash is secure, and remove any bird feeders from your property. For more tips and advice on black bears, visit mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-black-bears.

NO TOGA PARTY HERE

At 8:22 p.m. Aug. 21, Norwood police received a call from a resident who reported that her neighbor was acting strangely in his backyard. According to the log entry, she said her neighbor was “dancing around dressed in a sheet.” Police arrived at the home and spoke to the neighbor, who told police he was “participating in a ritual to honor his relatives who have passed away.”

OOPS — WRONG ADDRESS

At 2:45 p.m. Aug. 15, Bridgewater police received a call from someone on Hammond Street who reported that a man was attempting to gain access to the apartment above them. The caller said the man then exited the building and entered the residence across the street. Officers located the man and confirmed he had a legitimate reason for doing that: It turned out he was a realtor who had tried to enter the wrong property.

(THANKFULLY) NOT A REAL WEAPON

On the night of Aug. 16, Bridgewater police got a call from someone at Kingswood Park Village who reported seeing a man with a rifle in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers were dispatched to the scene and located the man, who thankfully wasn’t armed, and had just been seen carrying a toy gun.

ROAD RAGE

At 5:33 p.m. Aug. 12, police were dispatched to investigate a report of road rage near Andy’s Seafood Co. on Route 1 in Saugus. According to the log entry, a 911 caller told police that the driver of a gray 2019 Chevy Equinox threw a piece of fruit out the window that struck his vehicle. The man stated that the fruit did not damage his vehicle, but he wanted an officer to speak with the driver who did it. The officer who responded to the call reported that he was unable to locate the vehicle.

