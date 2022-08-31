Rachael Rollins faces ethics probe for attending Democratic fund-raiser

The US Office of Special Counsel launched the administrative investigation after Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton accused Rollins of violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity while working and sets limits on fund-raising and other activities. The investigation, first reported by Reuters, is focusing on civil violations, which if proven could result in disciplinary action or a fine.

A federal watchdog agency is investigating whether US Attorney Rachael Rollins violated an ethics law when she appeared at a Democratic fund-raiser in July to greet First Lady Jill Biden, according to an e-mail reviewed by the Globe.

Reports of the investigation came as Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new policy Tuesday barring political appointees from attending fund-raisers and other political events in any capacity, and set new restrictions beyond the Hatch Act.

“As Department employees, we have been entrusted with the authority and responsibility to enforce the laws of the United States in a neutral and impartial manner,” he wrote. “In fulfilling this responsibility, we must do all we can to maintain public trust and ensure that politics — both in fact and appearance — does not compromise or affect the integrity of our work.”

The event under scrutiny was a July 14 fund-raiser for the Democratic National Committee hosted at an Andover home, where Rollins arrived in a government-issued car, driven by a government employee, according to prior media reports confirmed by the Globe. Jill Biden spoke at the event on the first day of a three-day trip to Massachusetts. It’s unclear how long Rollins stayed at the fund-raiser. She declined to comment Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for her office.

But Rollins defended herself on Twitter the day after the event in response to a Boston Herald article that questioned the ethics of her attendance. Rollins tweeted, “I had approval to meet Dr. Biden & left early” to speak at two community events.

Two of Rollins predecessors, Andrew Lelling and Carmen Ortiz, declined to comment on Rollins’ investigation, but said the Justice Department trains incoming US Attorneys about the requirements of the Hatch Act and the importance of avoiding any ethical conflicts that raise questions about their ability to bring cases without political influence. Both said they had never attended political fund-raisers during their tenure as US Attorney for Massachusetts.

“I think it’s very clear that for US Attorneys you are not to attend any fund-raisers,” said Ortiz. She added that it doesn’t matter if the event is during or after working hours, because a US attorney should never want to appear as if he or she is using the position to support a candidate.

“As US attorney you are pretty much on duty 24/7,” she said.

Even though US Attorneys are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, Ortiz, a Democrat who served under Obama, said the position is designed to be apolitical.

“Politics should not influence any decision you are making,” Ortiz said. “You are purely acting in the best interest of the office and certainly the country, rather than on behalf of a political candidate.”

However, Ortiz said it’s not inappropriate for US Attorneys to meet with a President or First Lady, away from a fund-raiser. She recounted meeting with President Obama and Michele Obama, who greeted her and other prosecutors during a trip to Boston and thanked them for their service.

Lelling, a Republican who served as US Attorney under Trump, declined to comment on the allegations against Rollins, but said, “That kind of investigation is a very serious matter.”

“The purpose of laws like the Hatch Act is to prevent the appearance of political bias,” Lelling said.

The Office of Special Counsel did not respond to inquiries about the investigation.

The Democratic National Committee also did not respond to a request for comment. And the couple who hosted the fund-raiser, Ashraf and Shamim Dahod, could not be reached for comment.

Rollins, formerly Suffolk district attorney, became the first Black woman to serve as US Attorney for Massachusetts in January. She was nominated by President Biden in July 2021 and faced a contentious, partisan battle in the Senate. She was narrowly confirmed, with all Republicans voting against her and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Cotton, who emerged as one of the staunchest critics of Rollins and her progressive policies, tried to block her confirmation and accused her of being soft on crime.

In July, Cotton sent a letter urging US Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate “the apparent blatant violation” of the law by Rollins for attending “a high-dollar political fundraiser” in her official capacity as US Attorney.

“The Hatch Act is intended to prevent the use of official resources for partisan political purposes, but it is also intended to maintain a politically neutral workplace,” Cotton wrote. “This is especially true in the context of a United States Attorney, who is supposed to act as a nonpartisan law enforcement official rather than as a partisan politician.”

