A sad and spreading mess

Back in those innocent August days, the main question was whether voters should choose an inexperienced Arroyo with a progressive view of criminal justice or a veteran Kevin Hayden whose approach to the job is more retrograde .

Best of luck to the good people of Suffolk County, who were faced with two way-less-than-stellar choices for the top prosecutor’s job even before the Globe reported on high-school allegations of sexual assault against one of them, Ricardo Arroyo.

Now? Well, now we have the kind of mess that makes you want to take a shower whenever you get near it.

Advertisement

At this point, Arroyo is fighting not for his candidacy, but for his reputation and future. He continues to flatly deny he assaulted anyone 17 years ago, or ever. He says he never knew he was under investigation at the time, though a police report says otherwise. And he is trying to get access to records he says will prove he is telling the truth. He and others accuse Hayden’s office of illegally and selectively leaking documents for political gain.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The Boston City Council, of which Arroyo is still a member, is in a full-on brawl over him, with Council President Ed Flynn withdrawing his endorsement and stripping Arroyo of power, and Councilor Frank Baker — an enemy of Arroyo and supporter of Hayden — calling for Arroyo’s removal. Councilors got into shouting matches inside the chamber on Wednesday afternoon, and spectators got into an actual brawl outside it. We haven’t seen that kind of ugliness at City Hall in a long time.

Some of the many people who stood firmly by Arroyo in the face of the allegations —– until his alleged victim came forward to accuse him of lying — are now walking away from their endorsements, some while continuing to praise Arroyo, or trying to bury Hayden, or both. The majority of Mayor Michelle Wu’s statement was spent criticizing Hayden, by implication and by name, for any possible role in the leak and his conduct in office. The criticisms bookended Wu’s statement of concern for the victim, which should have been her focus — and surely would have been if Hayden, or anybody with whom she was not politically aligned, had been the accused here. That victim, after all, finally came forward to speak to the Globe partly out of frustration with Wu and others who had continued to stand by Arroyo.

Advertisement

“It makes me feel sick, sick to my stomach,” the woman told the Globe Monday night. “I see so many people continuing to endorse him without finding out more. As the potential DA, women are not going to feel safe calling his office.”

A smaller group of Arroyo’s defenders are still sticking by him, believing his flat denials. Some have accused those who believe the allegations of racism. There is certainly plenty of racism in Boston, including in city politics: At Wednesday’s explosive meeting, two Black councilors who continue to support Arroyo recounted some of the vile abuse they receive regularly. Even a glance at the cesspool that is Twitter makes it obvious that some who are calling for Arroyo’s ouster are absolutely motivated by hate. But that sorry context doesn’t make the allegations against Arroyo — that he coerced a woman into sex, and/or lied about the subsequent investigation on his bar application — any less disturbing.

Advertisement

It is possible that Arroyo is the victim of a diabolical and coordinated smear campaign here: That the woman who reluctantly came forward this week to tell her side of this story is lying; that the documents Arroyo is seeking would, if released, in fact show her claims were unfounded; that he really had never been made aware of the assault allegations, and so told the truth on his bar application.

Possible, but unlikely.

We may never get to the truth here, beyond this: This heartbreaking and embarrassing disaster goes far beyond next week’s primary. It has laid bare a brokenness in our local political scene, a crude core that anybody who got near this race must now contend with.

No matter who prevails Tuesday, there are no winners here.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.