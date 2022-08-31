For sale, $25m: A historic mansion on a private bluff in R.I.

Tina Wiley, the property’s listing agent, said the Spiratos family has owned the property for 77 years. The home’s current owner is Anthony Spiratos, a real estate development professional who has run for Jamestown and Newport’s District 13 state Senate seat a few times since 2015, and also founded Dine Out Life , a take out food delivery company supporting local restaurants, during the pandemic.

The landmark estate known as the “Sea View Villa” was listed by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Reality earlier this month, marking the first time this massive 11-bedroom home has been for sale in three generations. It’s located at 333 Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown, on a bluff at the tip of Easton’s Point, and offers views that span from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island, according to the listing.

MIDDLETOWN — A historic seaside mansion is on the market for $25 million in Rhode Island.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The original fireplace mantel inside the Sea View Villa in Middletown, R.I. Sotheby’s International Realty

Spiratos’s grandparents, Tony and Mary Spiratos, purchased the home in 1945 one week after World War II ended. Tony Spiratos owned The Valet Cleaners of Newport, a dry cleaning company that catered to the US Navy Fleet that was stationed in Newport throughout the war.

Advertisement

After purchasing the home, Tony and Mary Spiratos converted the main house into a multi-unit residence. Over the years, and particularly in the 1950s and 1960s, they hosted celebrity guests, business tycoons, authors, foreign officers, heads of states, and even members of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s cabinet and White House staff, according to Anthony Spiratos. Author Tom Chamales would go to Sea View Villa to write his novels, such as “Never So Few,” which eventually became a movie with Frank Sinatra and Steve McQueen.

A sitting room inside Sea View Villa. Sotheby’s International Realty

In the early years of owning the 3.67-acre property, Tony Spiratos loved to fish and built a fishing shack along the rocky shore, which had heat, a kitchen, and bedroom. Now long gone, it was once a landmark for many old-time Newporters who remember visiting the shack, said Wiley.

Advertisement

Today, there are five apartments in the main house, which is about 5,500 square feet in total, and four located in the carriage house. Each of the unit leases are month-to-month, but some tenants have been there for 15 years, said Wiley.

A bedroom inside Sea View Villa, which is on the market for $25 million. Sotheby’s International Realty

“The market rents are below market value but the value for the owners is in having good tenants who stay on for a long time,” said Wiley.

Prior to the Spiratos family purchasing the home, Sea View Villa was built in 1881 by Zachariah Cantey Deas, a wealthy general from the South who was born into a cotton empire. He fought in the Mexican and Civil Wars, while also owning a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sea View Villa offers views that span from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island, according to the listing. Sotheby’s International Realty

The villa has kept much of its period charm. Formal gardens, a manicured lawn, and views of Newport’s Cliff Walk and nearby Gilded Age mansions can be seen from the outskirts of the waterfront property. The wallpaper in the dinning room is original, as well as the woodwork, fireplace mantels, stained-glass windows, and butler’s pantry cabinets in the first-floor unit’s kitchen. Anthony Spiratos started working to renovate the property nearly 20 years ago.

Wiley said the eventual buyer could either transform the villa back to a single-family home or make it into a serious revenue-generating rental property.

Sea View Villa sits on a bluff at the tip of Easton’s Point in Middletown. Sotheby’s International Realty

“The family feels that it is time to sell,” said Wiley. “They didn’t reach the decision lightly. They are a very proud and close family and all are content now with this decision.”

Advertisement

Anthony Spiratos said the property is a special place that has an entire view of the Cliff Walk, capturing iconic sunrises and sunsets.

“My hope is that whoever buys it will appreciate the potential and beauty I’ve always seen in it,” he said in an announcement. “It is time to turn over the reins of this one-of-a-kind property to someone new.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.