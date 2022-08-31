School back in session for Somerville, Medford, and Malden amid MBTA Orange Line shutdown

The suspension of Orange Line service began on Aug. 19 and is scheduled to continue through Sept. 18 as important repairs are made.

Wednesday marked the first day of school in Malden, Medford and Somerville, and the first time students and staff kicked off the school year without the MBTA Orange Line in service.

“The MBTA’s temporary shutdown of the Orange Line is likely to result in an increase of traffic in and around Medford,” Edouard-Vincent wrote to the school community. “For that reason, we strongly encourage staff and families to plan ahead in order to arrive at school on time.”

In a separate bulletin to the school community, Edouard-Vincent also urged families to have patience, especially during the first week of school.

“We are working hard to partner with our transportation vendors to make sure all students arrive on time and safely to school,” Edouard-Vincent wrote. “Please remember that there are always challenges when it comes to transportation and the operations of a new school year. I ask for everyone to please be patient with one another so that the start of the school year can reflect the joy that we know will be exhibited by MPS students across the city as they reunite with their friends and teachers.”

NECN reported that Somerville school officials have also been communicating with families and telling them to plan ahead for disruptions.

“Somerville is used to traffic challenges and disruptions,” Jeff Curley, acting superintendent of Somerville Public Schools, said in the NECN report. “We have been gearing up, communicating as much as possible about the Orange Line shutdown, the shutdown of Union Square, just making sure families are aware of those issues and plan some extra time for arrival and dismissal.”

In Somerville students in grades 7 through 12 will be receiving free CharlieCards through the MBTA M7 Pass Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

“School administrators will distribute the passes to students during the month of September,” Somerville school officials wrote on Facebook. “Last year, students took over 150,000 trips with their M7 CharlieCards and this year we anticipate even more trips through the program expansion.”





