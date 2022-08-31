Small plane makes hard landing at Newburyport airport

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on the airplane and got out by himself, the statement said. He was checked out by emergency medical services but refused further treatment.

The 1949 Navion single-piston plane landed nose-down, coming to a rest on a grassy part of the runway around 11:15 a.m., the department wrote in a statement.

A single-engine airplane made a hard landing at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport Wednesday morning, according to the Newbury Fire Department.

The aircraft is registered to Thomas E. O’Connor of Gloucester, according to the Federal Aviation Agency. The FAA is investigating what caused the hard landing.

The nose gear of the plane collapsed during the landing, an FAA spokesperson said.

No one on the ground was injured, but the 2,105-foot runway was closed so the aircraft can be removed, fire officials said. Plum Island Airport has two runways and is privately owned but is available for public use.





