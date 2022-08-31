fb-pixel Skip to main content

Small plane makes hard landing at Newburyport airport

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated August 31, 2022, 29 minutes ago
A 1949 Navion single-engine airplane made a hard landing at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, authorities said.Newbury Fire Department

A single-engine airplane made a hard landing at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport Wednesday morning, according to the Newbury Fire Department.

The 1949 Navion single-piston plane landed nose-down, coming to a rest on a grassy part of the runway around 11:15 a.m., the department wrote in a statement.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was the only person on the airplane and got out by himself, the statement said. He was checked out by emergency medical services but refused further treatment.

The aircraft is registered to Thomas E. O’Connor of Gloucester, according to the Federal Aviation Agency. The FAA is investigating what caused the hard landing.

The nose gear of the plane collapsed during the landing, an FAA spokesperson said.

No one on the ground was injured, but the 2,105-foot runway was closed so the aircraft can be removed, fire officials said. Plum Island Airport has two runways and is privately owned but is available for public use.


Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

