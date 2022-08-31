Wu, Warren, Markey pull their support of Arroyo in Suffolk DA’s race

“I can no longer make a public recommendation for a candidate for this office.” Wu endorsed Arroyo in May.

“The allegations by someone who was a minor at the time are deeply troubling to me as is newly reported information on anonymous threats she received in the past,” Wu wrote on Twitter. “For the District Attorney to advance reforms our communities deserve, the office must have our communities trust and confidence.”

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, under scrutiny for years-old sexual assault allegations, saw some of his big-name political backing vanish Wednesday as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey pulled their support of the former public defender in the Suffolk district attorney’s race.

Warren and Markey, meanwhile, issued a joint statement saying that “the accusations in this case are serious, and in light of the latest victim statements reported in Tuesday evening’s Boston Globe, we have notified the campaign that we are rescinding our endorsement of Ricardo Arroyo for District Attorney.”

In 2005, a high school classmate of Arroyo’s told Boston police he sexually assaulted her, an accusation Arroyo has repeatedly denied. Wu pulled her endorsement less than a day after the Globe reported that Arroyo’s accuser was so shocked by his response to the allegations becoming public that she felt compelled to speak out.

“It makes me feel sick, sick to my stomach,” she said in an interview Monday night, shortly after reaching out to the Globe. “I see so many people continuing to endorse him without finding out more. As the potential DA, women are not going to feel safe calling his office. Their cases won’t get heard. ... All those people will be afraid to come forward.”

The woman said she stands by everything she reported to police about Arroyo in 2005: the coerced sex, the mental manipulation, threats she said he sent her. She said she didn’t pursue the matter with prosecutors years ago because it appeared to her that officials at John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science heard her concerns and immediately took action: She didn’t see Arroyo at school for the rest of the school year.

Arroyo, meanwhile, reiterated on Wednesday that he never sexually assaulted anyone and gave no indication he plans to drop out of the district attorney’s race.

Arroyo said he is seeking an emergency court order that would give him access to law enforcement files that he asserts will show that investigators proved that the allegations, made against him when he was a junior in high school, were unfounded.

“I believe in truth and I want the facts to be public and for people to see the determination made by law enforcement in this matter,” he said in a statement.

“I understand the pain and the harm that sexual assault causes and I care deeply for survivors,” he said. “I believe our systems should deliver justice through due process and providing spaces to be heard. In this instance, these allegations were heard and investigated by authorities in real time.”

That investigation resulted in no charges being filed against him, Arroyo noted.

Wu’s decision to pull her endorsement, and Arroyo’s to remain in the race, comes hours before what could be an explosive City Council meeting. Council President Ed Flynn has stripped Arroyo of his vice presidency of the council and two key committee chairmanships in light of the sexual assault allegations.

City Councilor Frank Baker has also demanded documents from city authorities related to the Arroyo scandal. Baker’s request to Wu seeks all relevant police reports, school safety reports, documents from the police Sexual Assault Unit, restraining or stay-away orders, victim statements, and communications between Boston Public Schools, police, the Arroyo family, and their representatives.

In a tit-for-tat move, Councilor Kendra Lara, who has stood by her endorsement of Arroyo, is now demanding documents related to a 1990s drug conviction of Baker, in which he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute for what police described as three “large bags of marijuana’' and an unspecified amount of cash. In the past, Baker has denied ever selling marijuana.

This developing story will be updated.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com.