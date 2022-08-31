In sweeping report, federal transit officials decry T’s lack of safety focus, feckless state oversight

“The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions in the agency, lack of resources for training and supervision, and leadership priorities that emphasize meeting capital project demands above passenger operations, preventive maintenance, and even safety,” the document, labeled as a “final report,” said.

The skewed priorities left the agency with too few workers, too little training, and weak safeguards, the Federal Transit Administration found, according to a copy of the report obtained by the Globe Tuesday night.

Federal transportation officials on Wednesday are set to issue a scathing report on the MBTA that finds the agency’s focus on long-term projects came at the expense of day-to-day operations and safety.

Moreover, officials said the state agency that is charged with overseeing T subway safety, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, has not used its authority, falling short of its mandate.

The subway-focused review is set to be formally released later Wednesday. It comes months after a bloody procession of safety incidents culminated in a Red Line passenger in April being dragged to death when his arm got caught in a subway door. Heightened federal scrutiny and a nearly unprecedented inspection of the T’s operations soon followed.

The FTA’s conclusions Wednesday are similar to findings issued by a group of outside experts in 2019 who conducted a safety audit of the MBTA after several derailments, and seem to show what little progress the T has made since then.

The MBTA plans to discuss the FTA’s findings later Wednesday. The FTA is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the safety inspection’s findings.

Since January 2019, the MBTA experienced a higher overall rate of reportable safety events and a higher rate of derailments than its peers, the FTA report said.

In mid-June, the FTA ordered the T to immediately address four issues: lapsed safety certifications among staff, deteriorated stretches of subway tracks, dangerous understaffing at its operations control center, and repeated runaway train incidents.

In response, the MBTA cut back service on the Red, Orange, and Blue Lines on June 20 by more than 20 percent, and subsequently shut down the Orange Line for 30 days for track upgrades.

While the FTA was conducting its inspection and finalizing its report, T riders and workers continued to endure safety troubles including derailments, runaway trains, collisions, and a July fire on an Orange Line train on a bridge over a river.

In its 90-page report obtained by the Globe, the FTA made 20 findings about the MBTA and issued dozens of required actions in four categories: managing the impact of operations, maintenance, and capital project requirements on the existing workforce; prioritization of safety management information; effectiveness of safety communication; and operating conditions and policies, procedures, and training.

The FTA also made four findings about the Department of Public Utilities.

“DPU has not used its authority to ensure the identification and resolution of safety issues at MBTA,” the report said.

The FTA instructed the DPU to complete a legal assessment of its independence from the MBTA, given the “shared agency reporting relationships to the Governor.” The report also said the DPU “has not demonstrated an ability to address safety issues and concerns identified” by the FTA.

Under Governor Charlie Baker, who took office in 2015, the MBTA has made investments in long-term projects — like the Green Line Extension and new Red and Orange Line cars — a top priority. The T spent more than $2 billion on such projects in fiscal year 2022, up from around $875 million in fiscal year 2018, the report said.

“At the center” of many of the MBTA’s safety problems is too little focus on the agency’s day-to-day operations, the report said, while the T is “still recovering from the long-standing impact of funding cuts made in 2015-2019 to the MBTA’s operations and maintenance budget, which resulted in a reduction in hundreds of millions of dollars and hundreds of positions.”

The MBTA does not have enough staff to operate its subway service or to manage and certify the safety of its long-term projects, the FTA found.

In 2019, the safety review panel recommended the MBTA identify what resources it needed to operate service safely, manage preventative maintenance, and support long-term projects. The T told FTA inspectors that the agency has not completed the analysis because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

Meanwhile, the T moved forward with long-term projects and transferred $500 million from its operating budget to its capital budget earlier this year, the report said.

“Key elements of this approach are significantly impacting preventive maintenance inspections and repairs for the aging system, exacerbating the deterioration of aging infrastructure and assets,” the report said.

In its report, the FTA also zeroed in on the lack of understanding about safety risks among MBTA leadership. The FTA found that T leadership looks at “raw, unanalyzed safety data” instead of useful information about safety concerns in order to know what to prioritize and where to direct resources.

“Under this framework everything becomes a safety priority, overwhelming supervisors, managers, senior managers, and executive management, and resources are allocated to address symptoms rather than causes of safety concerns,” the report said.

The FTA said the MBTA relies too heavily on its safety hotline, an anonymous tip line for employees, and likely isn’t hearing enough safety feedback from frontline employees. The FTA found workers violating MBTA safety rules, a lack of effective safety checklists, and deficient radio quality at “several key locations,” contributing to safety incidents.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

