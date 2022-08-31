These Mass. officials rescinded their endorsements of Suffolk DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo

A growing number of Massachusetts politicians are rescinding their endorsements of Suffolk County district attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo, who is facing years-old allegations of sexual assault.
On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren announced they were pulling their support, and a wave of Boston city councilors, state lawmakers, and other supporters quickly followed suit.
In 2005, a high school classmate of Arroyo’s told Boston police he had sexually assaulted her, an accusation Arroyo has repeatedly denied. The politicians retracted their endorsements less than a day after the Globe reported that Arroyo’s accuser was so shocked by his response to the allegations becoming public that she felt compelled to speak out.
Here’s a look at the officials who have rescinded their endorsements.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu
My statement on the Suffolk County District Attorney’s race: pic.twitter.com/DoG4QLSsoN— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) August 31, 2022
Senators Markey and Warren
My joint statement with Senator Warren on the Suffolk County District Attorney’s race: pic.twitter.com/fjN8n9EBZH— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) August 31, 2022
Representative Ayanna Pressley
My statement on the Suffolk County District Attorney’s race: pic.twitter.com/VXoc7qtFj8— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 31, 2022
Boston City Councilor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta
Statement re: Suffolk County DA race pic.twitter.com/3WbpDk0mrM— Gabriela Coletta (@Gigi4District1) August 31, 2022
Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune
My statement on the Suffolk County District Attorney’s race: pic.twitter.com/ufPfuUgcT0— Ruthzee Louijeune (@Ruthzee) August 31, 2022
State Senator Sal DiDomenico
“I have notified Ricardo Arroyo that I am rescinding my endorsement for his candidacy for Suffolk County District Attorney. These allegations are very serious and after hearing the statements from the victim I can no longer support him for Suffolk County District Attorney.”
State Representative Jon Santiago
Having seen the media reports over the past few days and after candid discussions with advocates, neighbors, & friends, I have decided to rescind my endorsement of Ricardo Arroyo for District Attorney.— Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) August 31, 2022
Revere City Councilor Steven Morabito
Upon further review, I am no longer involved in the DA race.— Steven Morabito (@Stevemorabito) August 31, 2022
These are serious allegations of sexual assault...
Effective immediately, I withdraw my endorsement for Ricardo Arroyo for District Attorney . #mapoli
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.