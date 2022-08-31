These Mass. officials rescinded their endorsements of Suffolk DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo

A growing number of Massachusetts politicians are rescinding their endorsements of Suffolk County district attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo, who is facing years-old allegations of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren announced they were pulling their support, and a wave of Boston city councilors, state lawmakers, and other supporters quickly followed suit.

In 2005, a high school classmate of Arroyo’s told Boston police he had sexually assaulted her, an accusation Arroyo has repeatedly denied. The politicians retracted their endorsements less than a day after the Globe reported that Arroyo’s accuser was so shocked by his response to the allegations becoming public that she felt compelled to speak out.