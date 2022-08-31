fb-pixel Skip to main content

These Mass. officials rescinded their endorsements of Suffolk DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated August 31, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo held a press conference last week to address accusations of sexual assault.Erin Clark / Globe Staff

A growing number of Massachusetts politicians are rescinding their endorsements of Suffolk County district attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo, who is facing years-old allegations of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren announced they were pulling their support, and a wave of Boston city councilors, state lawmakers, and other supporters quickly followed suit.

In 2005, a high school classmate of Arroyo’s told Boston police he had sexually assaulted her, an accusation Arroyo has repeatedly denied. The politicians retracted their endorsements less than a day after the Globe reported that Arroyo’s accuser was so shocked by his response to the allegations becoming public that she felt compelled to speak out.

Here’s a look at the officials who have rescinded their endorsements.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Senators Markey and Warren

Representative Ayanna Pressley

Boston City Councilor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta

Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune

State Senator Sal DiDomenico

“I have notified Ricardo Arroyo that I am rescinding my endorsement for his candidacy for Suffolk County District Attorney. These allegations are very serious and after hearing the statements from the victim I can no longer support him for Suffolk County District Attorney.”

State Representative Jon Santiago

Revere City Councilor Steven Morabito

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

