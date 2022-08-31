Wellesley woman airlifted to Boston hospital after being hit by own car

A Wellesley woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital after she sustained serious injuries on Wednesday when she was hit by her own car in her garage, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to 23 Pilgrim Road at approximately 12:10 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls, according to Wellesley Police Lieutenant Marie Cleary. They found a woman suffering from internal and leg injuries who said her car had unexpectedly rolled into her while she was alone in the garage.

“What exactly happened, we’re not 100 percent sure,” Cleary said. “We know the vehicle rolled forward into the garage and pinned her.”