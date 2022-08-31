Alfredo sauce spill causes highway closure, unleashes wave of memes

While a classic at the Olive Garden, the sauce was deemed less-than-delicious when smeared across a major highway.

Drivers in Memphis were delayed Tuesday night when a tractor-trailer wreck caused alfredo sauce to spill across the highway, closing a portion of Interstate 55.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday night. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but people on social media were quick to repost pictures and memes.

This crash follows one in California that slathered crushed tomatoes across multiple lanes. Some pointed out that soon enough, if the trend continues, the US could have a whole Italian meal across its highways.

“We need to shut down all Italian cooking until we can figure out just what is going on with these ‘random’ crashes,” read one tweet.

Others jokingly likened the spill to carnage from a battle.

“I’d like to take this time to come out in support and solidarity with all #Italians in #Memphis, #Tennessee. I am keeping you in my prayers and want you to know that my pantry is always open to you,” read one tweet.

“The Great Pasta Wars of 2022 were devastating … deliciously devastating,” said another.

Even Italian food chain Olive Garden was brought into the mix.

“Local Olive Gardens in Tennessee were caught unprepared for the Alfredo sauce shortage. Riot police were called in,” one person tweeted.

While the hearts and stomachs of Italian food lovers everywhere mourned the gallons of sauce lost, thankfully no one was reported injured in the crash.

