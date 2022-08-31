Bidens to host Obamas as portraits unveiled

The event was further delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is due to be held indoors in the East Room of the White House. The White House did not name the artists who painted the portraits.

The Sept. 7 ceremony, which the White House announced Wednesday, is typically an occasion for a president to honor his immediate predecessor. But Obama’s unveiling did not occur during Donald Trump’s presidency, given the animus between the two men.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama next week for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.

Obama hosted President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in May 2012, and Bush had former President Bill Clinton at the White House for his unveiling in June 2004.

Portraits of former presidents hang on the walls of ceremonial areas of the White House, including the East Room, State Dining Room, and Cross Hall.

BLOOMBERG

Silverglate: Eastman “probably” a target in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — John Eastman, the lawyer who developed strategies to block certification of the 2020 election, is “probably a target” in the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn Donald J. Trump’s election loss in Georgia, one of Eastman’s lawyers said on Wednesday. Eastman spent the morning appearing before an Atlanta special grand jury looking into the matter.

The assertion that Eastman could face indictment in the Georgia case came from Harvey Silverglate, a well-known Boston-area criminal defense lawyer and civil liberties advocate who is representing him.

Silverglate said that his client had not been identified as a target by Fulton County prosecutors in Atlanta, as a number of other pro-Trump figures have been, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Trump’s personal lawyer after the November 2020 election.

However, in a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Silverglate said of Eastman: “I think he’s probably a target, but I don’t think he’s a legitimate target,” adding that he believed Eastman had broken no laws in Georgia.

“I don’t think my client is going to be convicted of anything,” Silverglate said. “If he is indicted, a motion to dismiss will end the case.”

In a brief phone interview after he left the Fulton County courthouse — where he appeared behind closed doors in front of the special grand jury — Eastman said that he never sought to overturn the November 2020 election but rather was calling for investigations into what he described as “illegality” in the process.

“We really take issue with the district attorney’s office appearing, apparently, to criminalize contested legal theories,” he said. In a statement, Silverglate and another of Eastman’s lawyers, Charles Burnham, said they advised Eastman “to assert attorney client privilege and the constitutional right to remain silent where appropriate” in Wednesday’s grand jury appearance.

Eastman was an obscure conservative lawyer until he emerged as a central figure in efforts to keep Trump in power in 2020 by deploying slates of fake electors in a number of swing states. His testimony in the Georgia case was sought by Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, who was considering bringing a multi-defendant racketeering or conspiracy case over what she has characterized as “any coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Election denier bounced off Ohio ballot; appeal likely

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn’t eligible to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio’s Republican elections chief, according to an assistant secretary of state’s letter decertifying her candidacy.

Terpsehore “Tore” Maras had vowed to appeal if incumbent GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejected her candidacy after a state Republican official challenged it in his capacity as an Ohio voter.

In a letter Tuesday, an assistant secretary of state handling the matter upheld the recommendation of a judge who reviewed the protest brought by Ohio Republican Party Executive Director Justin Bis.

Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O’Donnell heard the challenge to dozens of the signatures that initially had qualified Maras for the ballot. O’Donnell determined some were invalid, leaving Maras several names short of the required 5,000. He recommended she be tossed from the ballot.

The final ruling was up to LaRose’s office, but because LaRose is Maras’ would-be opponent, O’Donnell was selected to hear the matter and a LaRose deputy handled the decision.

An attorney for Maras said Wednesday that they would quickly ask the Ohio Supreme Court to validate more of the signatures, including nine that they say boards of election determined are valid. Maras is “a controversial figure for a lot of people” but has a right to appear on the ballot, attorney Warner Mendenhall said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Va. judge dismisses suit aimed at limiting two books

A Virginia judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by two Republicans that sought to limit how bookstores and public school libraries could distribute two books to minors, closing — at least temporarily — an unusual commercial strategy in the campaign to protect students from literature conservatives say is not age-appropriate.

The two books at the heart of the suit are Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer,” a memoir about identifying as nonbinary, and Sarah J. Maas’s “A Court of Mist and Fury,” a fantasy novel that depicts a dark fairy romance. Both have drawn objections for their sexual material. The suit, filed in Virginia Beach Circuit Court by Delegate Tim Anderson, a Virginia Beach Republican, and congressional candidate Tommy Altman, aimed to prevent the Virginia Beach school system and locations of the private bookseller Barnes & Noble from selling the books to children without first obtaining parental consent.

In her order dismissing the lawsuit, Judge Pamela Baskervill concluded that part of Virginia’s state law dealing with obscenity is unconstitutional. The little-known and little-used section of the state code, around which the Republicans’ lawsuit was built, says that any Virginia citizen can file in court to have a book ruled obscene and, if a judge acquiesces, that anyone who thereafter distributes the book “is presumed to have knowledge that the book is obscene” and could be found criminally liable. The code is decades old.

In her ruling, Baskervill said the law violates the First Amendment by enabling governmental censorship and by assuming that anyone distributing an obscene book must be consciously deciding to break the law, when in fact these people might “have no knowledge that a book may be considered obscene.”

WASHINGTON POST

Lawyer who backed Trump to testify in Georgia

ATLANTA — L. Lin Wood, a trial lawyer and an ardent supporter of Donald Trump who pushed a number of falsehoods about election fraud after the 2020 presidential contest, has been asked to give testimony in the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the Georgia election, he confirmed Tuesday.

In a phone call, Wood said that his lawyer had been informed that Wood’s testimony was being sought by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Wood said he would comply and go before the special grand jury that has been looking into efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse Trump’s election loss.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Wood said. “I’ve got nothing to hide, so I’ll go down and talk to them.”

Prosecutors’ efforts to secure Wood’s testimony in the closed-door grand jury sessions were first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Wood, a trial lawyer, earned national fame for taking on high-profile clients, most notably Richard Jewell, who was wrongly suspected of setting off a bomb at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

Last week, prosecutors in the election-meddling case noted — in court documents seeking the testimony of another pro-Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell — that Wood had given a December 2021 interview to CNBC in which he spoke of hosting meetings “at a plantation in South Carolina for the purpose of exploring options to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere.”

The court filing noted that the meetings had been attended by Powell; Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser to Trump; and other individuals known to be associated with the Trump campaign.

NEW YORK TIMES