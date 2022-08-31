Coronavirus boosters targeting omicron get FDA blessing for fall push

The boosters, reformulated to take aim at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants dominant in the United States, are scheduled to be reviewed by advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. If the outside experts recommend the shots, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky agrees, some boosters may be available starting this weekend, with more showing up in pharmacies, doctors offices, and clinics after Labor Day.

New omicron-targeting coronavirus booster shots are poised for rollout after being authorized Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration — a move designed to improve protection against severe illness and death during a potential rise in covid-19 cases this fall and winter.

The emergency authorizations of the boosters — one by Moderna and the other by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech — mark the start of a high-stakes effort by the Biden administration to deploy a more muscular defense against a virus that has evolved drastically over the last 2 1/2 years and is still killing an average of 400 to 500 people a day in the United States. The changes are the first since the mRNA vaccines debuted in December 2020.

“These updated boosters meet the FDA’s rigorous standards and are expected to help restore immune protection against covid-19,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a conference call with reporters.

Still unclear is whether the American public, which has been slow to embrace boosters, will show more enthusiasm for the newest crop of shots, which will be free to the public. Some experts, including Paul Offit, one of the FDA’s most prominent vaccine advisers, have criticized the agency for moving too quickly, saying it is not clear the new booster is better than the current one. And others say the FDA’s lack of human data on the shots’ effectiveness — it is relying heavily on mouse studies — could fuel skepticism.

“We already have a problem with booster acceptance,” Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research, said. While praising the FDA’s desire to move aggressively against the virus, he said the paucity of human data for the new shots could make people wary. “I think that would be unfortunate,” he said.

Peter Marks, top vaccine official at the FDA, defended the agency’s approach, saying on the press call that the agency “is very confident” in the new boosters. He said the mRNA vaccines have been administered to billions of people worldwide, have a strong safety record, and are well-understood by scientists.

On effectiveness, he said, officials believe that matching the boosters to the variants currently circulating “will restore the kind of protections we saw when the vaccines were first launched.” Although coronavirus cases are decreasing now, he said, some experts worry there could be a sharp rise in infections around Thanksgiving, as people flock indoors and immunity continues to wane.

Human data on the updated boosters is at least one to two months off, and delaying the deployment of retooled boosters until then could be too late to counter a potential surge, Marks said. He also said the retooled shots could better protect people from “long covid,” an unexplained constellation of symptoms that includes fatigue, memory loss, and chest pain.

The new bivalent boosters include components aimed at the variants and the original virus, which has long disappeared. Including a component from the initial vaccine “hedges our bets” because it has remained effective against serious illness and death, even as it has lost its punch in preventing infection and transmission in the omicron era, said Ofer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children’s Hospital and another FDA vaccine adviser.

The BA.5 variant now accounts for almost 90 percent of cases in the United States, according to the CDC. Reported cases have dropped below 100,000 a day, on average, but the numbers don’t capture many of the home coronavirus tests being used.

The revised boosters show how the mRNA vaccines can be redesigned quickly to counter new variants, with production scaled up swiftly; the FDA did not settle on the revised formula until late June. Vaccines that would represent a sea change in approach — such as shots to counter all coronaviruses and their variants, perhaps by a nasal spray — are years away, experts say.

The FDA cleared the new Pfizer-BioNTech booster for people 12 and older, the Moderna shot for those 18 and up, and the CDC is expected to concur that those ages are appropriate. Anyone who has received the two-shot primary series of the mRNA or Novavax vaccines and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible, regardless of whether they received any booster shots. Agency officials expect pediatric data on the new boosters in the next month or two and could authorize the shots for children later this year.

People who recently received an initial vaccine shot or a booster should wait at least two months before getting the new booster, the FDA said. Getting the shot too soon after a previous booster could blunt its effectiveness or increase the possibility of a rare side effect, officials said. People can get the updated vaccine at the same time they get their flu shot, officials said.

The data used by the FDA to authorize the shots has sparked sharp debate. FDA officials said they cleared the boosters on the “totality” of the evidence, which included human studies of earlier experimental bivalent shots — including one that generated virus-fighting antibodies against BA.1, the first omicron subvariant — and the overall record of the shots since December 2020.