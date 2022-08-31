Takeaways from the government filing about what was hidden at Mar-a-Lago

In the ongoing legal battle about whether the government can keep the material FBI agents recovered from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, the government has now alleged that legal representatives of former president Donald Trump hid boxes of material and may have even given them false information about handing it all over, according to an extraordinary late-night court filing Tuesday.

Trump's lawyers may have given false information to the FBI, prevented agents from fully searching the property this summer, and then when the FBI left, hid documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, according to this filing.

Advertisement

" . . .[R]ecords were likely concealed and removed . . . and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation," prosecutors write.

The FBI started investigating in May, and armed with this subpoena, agents went down to Mar-a-Lago and met with Trump's lawyers. They recovered 38 documents marked classified, prosecutors said, and a Trump representative acting as custodian of records signed a statement saying "based upon the information that [had] been provided" to them, all material with classification markings had been returned to the government."

That turned out to be wrong. The FBI kept investigating, and they found evidence, according to this new filing, that boxes had been moved before the prosecutors said they did a search for classified material.

Agents feared some of the government's top secrets were still in Trump's possession, possibly nuclear secrets, The Washington Post has reported. They got a search warrant and recovered more than 100 more classified documents, including some so secret that, according to the filing, "even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents."

This is all in addition to what National Archives officials grabbed earlier this year from the property. On Friday, the government released a heavily redacted version of its affidavit that justified searching Mar-a-Lago. It revealed that the National Archives recovered 184 documents marked classified, months before the FBI got involved. The FBI later said this batch included information collected from human informants and secretive national defense information.

Advertisement

That's an astonishing amount of classified material, legal experts said.

To underscore their point, prosecutors attached to the court filing a remarkable photo showing a box of government material they said they recovered from Trump's office. In it are bright-yellow-highlighted folders marked "Top Secret" as well as folders marked in red, "Secret."

2. There's still no evidence Trump declassified any of this before he took it

Trump's defense has always been flimsy: that he declassified the documents before taking them to Mar-a-Lago. This filing further punches a hole in that, with prosecutors pointing out that Trump's lawyers have never actually argued that in court or in conversation or correspondence with the Justice Department about the documents. It's true presidents have broad declassification powers, but not for everything, and there's a process and paperwork that needs to happen to declassify something.

There's also no evidence of such paperwork, least of all for potentially hundreds of classified documents. Plus, former presidents don't have that power.

In comparison, when then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was investigated for improper handling of classified information as secretary of state, she had 113 emails containing classified information - far less material than Trump is accused of hoarding at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

3. We still don't know why Trump took - and apparently insisted on keeping - these documents

This is one of the biggest mysteries of this whole saga.

The Post's Josh Dawsey, Carol Leonnig, Jacqueline Alemany and Rosalind Helderman have reported that for the past year, Trump resisted handing much of anything over to the government, to the point where his allies feared he was "essentially daring" the FBI to come after them.

"These are the types of documents that would make most of us quiver to hold," Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney, told me earlier this month, "let alone retain unlawfully."

- - -

The Washington Post’s Rosalind S. Helderman contributed to this report.