This just in: President Biden is now playing offense

But in the past few weeks, there has been a notable shift in Biden’s fortunes - and his rhetoric.

His poll numbers plummeted. By early summer, he had the lowest job approval of any president in the modern era. Yes, that meant he was even below twice-impeached Donald Trump. By midsummer, there were polls showing that most Democrats would very much prefer he not run again.

For the past year, President Biden has been in something of a defensive crouch. Few things were going his way. His administration fumbled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, gas prices and inflation rose, and his legislative agenda was totally stalled except for the infrastructure bill.

The turnaround began when Democrats were able to finally find the votes to pass a slimmed-down – yet historically significant – budget bill called the Inflation Reduction Act. After that came new energy from the Democratic base showing up in special elections, and the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago that put Trump, Biden’s foil, back in the news. Riding the wave, Biden felt emboldened last week to announce a highly controversial student loan plan that was derided by the left and right.

And, yes, Biden’s approval rating ticked up. In the FiveThirtyEight polling average, Biden’s approval rating a month ago was 37.5 percent. Now it is 42.4 percent. No, it’s not a massive swing, but it is notable that there is a consistent trend upward for the first time in a year.

These new numbers have brought a new swagger to Biden. When he began his presidency, Biden made it something of a personal policy to never say Trump’s name. He would refer to Trump as his predecessor or the previous president.

As he kicked off his midterm campaigning last week, however, Biden not only called out Trump but went so far as to describe Trump’s mindset as “semi-fascist.”

Biden has also scheduled a prime time address Thursday night that’s expected to be a largely political speech where he will call out some Republican elements as threatening democracy itself. It is a topic that Biden has spoken about before, but this might be more pointed and high-profile than ever.

Indeed, the very idea that Biden isn’t simply taking incoming fire, but beginning to use the power of the presidency to attempt to reframe the national political debate, is something quite new for Biden.

Reportedly, he will travel to at least a half-dozen states with competitive elections, where he will force local Democrats to choose to stand with him on stage or avoid being with him. If they choose to pose with him in front of the cameras, his power increases.

More importantly, the prospects for Democrats in November elections have gone from absolutely horrible to not so bad after all. Where we currently stand: Democrats appear like they will keep their Senate majority and suddenly there is a real discussion about whether Democrats may keep the House majority, though that is less than certain.

If either of those things happens, it would not only defy the historical trend that midterm elections are horrible for first-term presidents but would also usher in a new stage – and new momentum – for the Biden presidency.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.