LETTERS

‘A class member started to talk’ about Sandy Hook, then was reduced to tears

Updated August 31, 2022, 50 minutes ago
People arrived on a school bus at Newtown High School on Dec. 16, 2012, for a memorial vigil attended by President Barack Obama for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn.David Goldman/Associated Press

In a New Yorker course I run at the Duxbury Senior Center, we were discussing an article in the magazine about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting (“Back to school with Kid A, Kid B, and a gun,” Opinion, Aug. 25). A class member started to talk. After revealing that he was a resident of Newtown, Conn., at the time of the shooting and knew some of the people involved, he burst into tears. We sat there as this man was reduced to a heap of despair.

We walked out of class shaken. Every time I tell this story, I can’t finish the words. Joan Wickersham writes, “Over the past four years, there have been 119 school shootings.” She imagines that kids, teachers, and parents all live with the threat and the fear. But that feeling of never being the same could describe all of us.

Howard Scott

Pembroke

